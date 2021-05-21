It’s only May, but FC Dallas is in must-win mode vs. Real Salt Lake

The Houston Dynamo followed up their draw with LAFC with another draw – this time with their in-state rivals, FC Dallas in the first game of the Texas Derby at Toyota Stadium. The game was a little mild by rivalry standards with both sides looking to improve on their 1-1-1 records at the time without conceding more goals. Without being too cliché, overall the game did have the “tale of two halves” narrative going for it. FC Dallas were clearly the winners of the first and Houston the winners of the second. Of course that means very little when both sides were level after the conclusion of both halves. Dynamo fans may have wanted a little more than just a point against a rival, but considering the next two games of the derby take place at BBVA Stadium, any reasonable supporter should shrug it off and look forward to the matches at home.