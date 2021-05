It's time to return to the 90210! Bravo's Beverly Hills bunch is back for season 11, and ET can exclusively debut the Housewives' new taglines. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais are all back as diamond-holders for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' new season, joined by season 10 "friend of" Sutton Stracke and newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff. Each of the ladies' new catchphrases offers a little hint at what's in store from this fresh batch of episodes.