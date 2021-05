BATON ROUGE, La. — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that the deadlines to register to vote in the June 12 Special Primary for State Senate District 7 are fast approaching. The in-person or by mail registration deadline is Wednesday, May 12, and the deadline for registering through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Saturday, May 22. These deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.