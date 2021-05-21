newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

BIKE OF THE WEEK: 3T EXPLORO RACEMAX BOOST

roadbikeaction.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to cycling everyone has different goals and prioritize. For some it’s leading out the local fast ride while others it’s the joy of getting off the couch and having the wind in their face. With that in mind, we present the Exploro RaceMax now with a little Boost. Yes, the same bike we reviewed and loved last year now is available with an Ebikemotion X35 pedal assist hub motor. Like the many other bikes we have reviewed with the same system, it’s not overly powerful or fast but does add a new sensation to the ride experience. The real win is it’s also not overly heavy like many e-bike systems. Our test bike hit the scales at just 27 pounds.

roadbikeaction.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#The Exploro Racemax#Exploro#Bike#Pedal#Cycling Everyone#Hub Motor#Mind#Joy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Cars
Related
BicyclesBikerumor

Vitus ZX-1 EVO brings major performance boost to accessible aero road bike

Vitus delivers another jump in carbon road bike performance with a new evolution of the ZX-1 EVO aero road bike. Hitting pretty much every aerodynamic & integrated talking point, their new aero bike is lighter, stiffer, and faster all around. While its pricing doesn’t dip quite enough to say it’s truly affordable, Vitus does offer a lot of bang for your buck with fully integrated cockpits and deep Reynolds AR carbon wheels at every price-point.
YogaNewsday

These exercise bikes will be just your speed

Indoor cycling is all the rage these days, with Peloton leading the very pricey charge to get a bike into every home. Although gyms and spin studios are starting to open back up, there's much to be said for the convenience of working out on your own schedule, without having to go someplace.
Bicyclesroadbikeaction.com

2021 GRAVEL BIKE BUYING GUIDE

Yes, we know, given that the title of this site – Road Bike Action – and the magazine from which it is based might leave some you wondering why we would be presenting this multi-model gravel bike buying guide? Well, equally a given is that in this year of 2021 the gravel segment has exploded in popularity and has led the way in industry sales for drop bar bikes.
BicyclesGear Patrol

The Best Bike Wall Mounts and Indoor Storage Racks of 2021

Leaving a bike on a city sidewalk overnight is like going for a swim in shark-infested waters; limbs are lost, spokes are shaken, nothing left but the bones. During idle hours, city bikes need a safe place to rest inside. Enter the indoor bike rack. City dwellers are masters at...
Bicyclesbarbend.com

NordicTrack Commercial S22i Exercise Bike Review

If you’re looking for an indoor bike to add to your home gym, the NordicTrack Commercial S22i is definitely going to be one of the most modern bikes you’ll find on the market. For those who aren’t interested in added technology or coached cycling classes, there are cheaper options to choose from, but if you prefer your workouts coached and your features advanced, this bike will surely check most — if not all — of your boxes.
BicyclesTechRadar

Why you should buy an e-bike

An electric bike is a great investment, and not just for environmental reasons. They're easy to ride, fun, and great value in the long run. Whether you've been considering upgrading your standard bike to an electric bike, buying one as a second rider, or using one to get back into cycling after a period away, here are the reasons you should take the plunge.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

RIDE Solutions encourages Bike to Work Week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kick up those stands and start pedaling; it’s National Bike to Work Week. “It’s actually just the best way to start your day,” RIDE Solutions Director Jeremy Holmes said. RIDE Solutions provides resources to help folks get out of the car and find alternatives to their...
Santa Clarita, CAsignalscv.com

Cycling the daily commute for Bike to Work Week

The city of Santa Clarita marked Bike to Work Week this week by inviting residents to ride their bikes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Residents could take a pledge to ride to their workplaces at GreenSantaClarita.com, a city-hosted website promoting environmental protection. Local employers could also register for the Bike...
Bicycleshot969boston.com

Cycle In Style With These 10 Bike Accessories

This listicle is full of lots of cool bike accessories. If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
Ventura County, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Bike Week includes pledges, prizes and reopening

If you were among the many people who turned to bicycling during the pandemic, the Ventura County Transportation Commission has a message for you: Keep riding. Businesses, schools and offices continue to open up amid encouraging signs that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. For many people, that means the number of vehicle trips is likely on the rise as they shuttle children to activities, drive to work and go about daily errands.
San Diego, CAPosted by
CBS 8

Out and About: Pineapple Yoga and Bike Anywhere Week

SAN DIEGO — Bike Anywhere Week is coming up, San Diego and the city wants you to ditch your car from May 16 through May 22 and ride your bike, instead of using your car. SANDAG iCommute is hosting an entire week of bicycle fun for commuters of all types. All you have to do is ride your bike at least one time during the week to participate.
FitnessPosted by
The Independent

8 best exercise bikes: Indoor cycling machines for home workouts

Going nowhere fast has never been so much fun with the current line up of indoor cycles, which seek to emulate the intensity of your favourite, sweat-drenched, exercise class at home.The new breed of “smart” bikes add an extra layer of digital fitness to their appeal and connect you to existing indoor cycling apps, like Zwift, or live and on demand classes. This means you’re unlikely to lose interest, so they’re in no danger of turning into a glorified clothes horse after a couple of weeks.We tested a range of bikes suited to very different budgets and fitness aspirations, but...
BicyclesBicycle Retailer and Industry News

HPS offers bike shops a guide to e-bike battery safety

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (BRAIN) — With bike demand high and more low-cost e-bikes entering the market, Mike Fritz said retailers need to be aware of increased risks of a battery fire. And that's why Fritz, founding partner and chief technology officer of Human Powered Solutions, said the time was right to publish the Safe Lithium-Ion Battery Storage and Charging Procedures for the eBike Shop.
JobsPosted by
NRDC

This Bike Week, Imagine a Future With Fewer Cars

In the more than a year since COVID-19 took hold, cities have converted their streets into havens for walking and bicycling to help essential workers get to jobs and create space for healthy outdoor activities. Now that restrictions are beginning to ease and Americans are slowly returning to their pre-pandemic lives, Bike Month and Bike Week (May 17-23) are the perfect opportunity for communities to commit to keeping the momentum going.
Carmel, INPosted by
Carmel, Indiana

Carmel Bike Share Program Relaunches This Week

Carmel, IN – The Carmel Bike Share program has relaunched under a new vendor this week. The Carmel Bike Share is a great way to provide active transportation options for all of Carmel’s community members and visitors seeking a convenient and sustainable way to experience Carmel’s vibrant districts, neighborhoods and corporate corridors.
kcaw.org

May 17-21 is Bike to Work Week in Sitka

May is National Bike Month, and Bike to Work Week begins May 17 in Sitka. Cathie Healey is our local spokesperson. She’s been a bike commuter all over the world, in her work for the Peace Corps (and now Americorps). Doug Osborne is with the Sitka Cycling Club (formerly the Sitka Bike Friendly Community Coalition). Find the full calendar of events here.
Shoppinggearjunkie.com

Hot Sale: Get 20% Off Bike Bags During National Bike to Work Week

Like to bike? Need a way to commute with all your gear? Grab some bike bags on sale, this week only. Po Campo is celebrating National Bike to Work Week in spectacular fashion — by putting its panniers on sale. For the next few days, get 20% off multiple styles of Po Campo’s pannier and bike bags.
Gilford, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Gunstock Hillclimb returns for Bike Week

GILFORD — The Gunstock Hillclimb is returning to Gunstock Mountain Resort on Wednesday, June 16. Staged by Ridge Runner Promotions and featuring Eastcoastin’ Enterprises, this adrenaline packed day of action will consist of strictly amateur level competition this year. For the thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts who visit the Lakes Region of New Hampshire for Laconia Motorcycle week, this super charged event is certain to be the focal point.
FitnessTechRadar

Carol Exercise Bike review

The Carol is proof that you don’t have to exercise for hours to get your fitness levels up. With its fully integrated artificial intelligence system, there’s certainly a lot to like about this exercise bike. The sophisticated software works by changing the resistance of the bike depending on how well you're performing. The bike is simple and straightforward to use, and gives you a proper guided workout in just a few minutes per day. The downside is the price, which is undeniably steep, particularly when you factor in the monthly subscription fee.
BicyclesPosted by
Cyclingnews

Do electric bikes charge when you pedal?

With the increased number of people riding e-bikes, riders are now thinking in a more independent way about managing battery capacity and range – and at a certain point, that thought experiment turns to power regeneration and the question of whether electric bikes charge when you pedal. The rise in...