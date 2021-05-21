BIKE OF THE WEEK: 3T EXPLORO RACEMAX BOOST

When it comes to cycling everyone has different goals and prioritize. For some it’s leading out the local fast ride while others it’s the joy of getting off the couch and having the wind in their face. With that in mind, we present the Exploro RaceMax now with a little Boost. Yes, the same bike we reviewed and loved last year now is available with an Ebikemotion X35 pedal assist hub motor. Like the many other bikes we have reviewed with the same system, it’s not overly powerful or fast but does add a new sensation to the ride experience. The real win is it’s also not overly heavy like many e-bike systems. Our test bike hit the scales at just 27 pounds.