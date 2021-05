Watching your children grow up and discover who they are as people is one of the greatest joys a mother can experience. Seeing your babies grow up and have babies of their own is an even more surreal experience. As their mother you want to help them, but you also know you need to let them learn the ropes of parenthood on their own. Passing the torch of motherhood down to your own daughter is an honor many moms dream of. Rebellious teenagers often hear, “I hope you have a kid like you some day,” and those mother-daughter duos laugh as grandchildren grow up just as spunky. For Patti Desimone,of the Village of DeSoto, this is true for the relationships she has with her two daughters. Patti Desimone’s older daughter Christine Kittelstad lives in Groveland, so she gets to see her and her grandchildren, Connor, 4, and Madison, 6, often.