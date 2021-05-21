In Coast You Missed It 5/21/21
UFO disclosure, the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, and secrets of Antarctica were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about an underwater expedition to possibly locate the legendary lost Amber Room, UFOs being featured on 60 Minutes, and the remains of a mysterious creature found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.