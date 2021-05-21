newsbreak-logo
In Coast You Missed It 5/21/21

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

UFO disclosure, the mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe, and secrets of Antarctica were among the fascinating realms explored this past week on Coast to Coast AM. And, here at the C2C website, we told you about an underwater expedition to possibly locate the legendary lost Amber Room, UFOs being featured on 60 Minutes, and the remains of a mysterious creature found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. Check out our round-up of highlights from the past week ... In Coast You Missed It.

www.coasttocoastam.com
Related
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

Lighting in the American sky shocks residents and annoys astronomers

Philadelphia Continuous lights across the night sky in some parts of the United States on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday surprised some as to whether UFOs’ plots were coming, but others – mostly amateur and professional astronomers – lamented the globalization of the world. Location. The string of lights was actually...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Video: Ancient Skeleton Discovered During Las Vegas Pool Installation

The installation of a swimming pool in Las Vegas came to an unexpected stop when workers unearthed the skeleton of what is believed to be a creature from the Ice Age. According to a local media report, the wild find occurred earlier this week as contractors had set about starting the project in the backyard of Matthew Perkins' home. He and his husband were taken aback when they looked outside and saw a group of police officers gathered around the freshly dug pit. Upon learning that the cops had been called because the worker had found bones in their yard, Perkins understandably mused that "it kind of freaked us out" until it was determined that the skeleton was not that of a human.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Narcity USA

A Massive Rocket Is Expected To Crash Back On Earth This Weekend But No One Knows Where

A massive section of a rocket recently launched by China is currently circling Earth at incredible speeds but it is expected to crash back down on Earth "around May 8." The major problem? Nobody knows where the rocket stage, dubbed Long March 5B, is going to crash, and officials say they won't be able to pinpoint a collision location until just hours before it reenters Earth's atmosphere according to the U.S. Department of Defense spokesman Mike Howard.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Some volcanoes on Mars may still be active, giving warmth to potential sub-surface life, scientists say

The Martian sub-surface could be warm enough in places to support life, according to a new study.Using data from satellites orbitting Mars, scientists found evidence of recent volcanic activity on the Red Planet in what could represent a major breakthrough in the search for alien life.While most records of the Red Planet indicate that it was volcanically active between 3 and 4 billion years ago, with smaller eruptions likely continuing as recently as 3 million years ago in some locations, the current study, published in the journal Icarus, points to evidence that eruptions could have taken place in the...
Aerospace & Defensenationalgeographic.com

Why you (probably) shouldn't panic about the falling Chinese rocket

A large section of a Long March 5B rocket is predicted to reenter Earth’s atmosphere on May 8 or May 9. Here's what you need to know. This weekend, a spent, 100-foot-long Chinese rocket is set to plunge through Earth’s atmosphere. A substantial portion of the 22-ton launch vehicle—the core stage of a Long March 5B rocket—will be obliterated as it descends, although large pieces of debris could survive the fall.
Aerospace & DefenseA.V. Club

Great Job, China! A rocket chunk is careening back to Earth and no one's sure where it will land

China managed two impressive feats last week: First, they successfully launched the first module of the nation’s new, badass-named Tiangong (“Celestial Palace”) space station aboard its Long March 5B rocket, marking a major milestone in human spacefaring for the country. Second, they accidentally sent a 30-meter-tall “massive core stage” of said Long March 5B rocket into a “chaotic reentry” towards Earth, and no one appears to have a goddamn clue exactly where it’s gonna land...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Indonesia's Sinabung Volcano Erupts

Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupted on Friday, spewing a massive column of smoke and ash up to 2,800 metres into the sky. The volcano in North Sumatra province started belching ash and volcanic material at 9 am and the eruption lasted almost six minutes, a local geological agency said. No evacuation...
Astronomysmallcapnews.co.uk

Strange lights surprise the residents of the United States and Spain

Series of Strange lights in the sky It is observed by residents of California, Arizona and Las Vegas in the United States, as well as in Madrid, Spain. in some cases, “Strange” lights They moved in the night sky in line. Different users They were alarmed after noticing the alignment...
TV & VideosPosted by
CNN

CNN10 - 5/18/21

Today’s show covers headlines from the Middle East and India, a mysterious sound from the Golden Gate Bridge, and the safe return of a wayward duck family.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

'Unexpected Phenomenon' in The Deep Ocean Hints Sponges Move Around More Than We Knew

Why did the sponge cross the seabed? It's a legitimate question, especially since scientists have only just now discovered that these strange organisms may be significantly more sprightly than anybody ever realized. In a new study, researchers surveyed the deep Arctic seabed with a remotely operated submersible, looking for signs of life in the bottom of the ocean at the top of the world. Across the submerged seamount peaks of Langseth Ridge in the Arctic Ocean, they found something they never expected – sponge tracks, mysterious trails seemingly left behind by some nearby and otherwise very-stationary-looking sea sponges. "This is the first time...
ScienceHerald & Review

Herald & Review Almanac for May 21

On May 21, 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean as she landed in Northern Ireland, about 15 hours after leaving Newfoundland. In 1471, King Henry VI of England died in the Tower of London at age 49. In 1542, Spanish explorer Hernando...
ReligionPosted by
CNN

CNN10 - 5/14/21

This Friday, we’re covering the history of unrest in the Holy Land, the restart of a U.S. fuel supply line, and the concept seaplane that would fly low and fast.
AstronomyNew Scientist

Scientists finally find life on Mars (or actually they haven’t)

In terms of big science news, this is up there with the biggest: there is life on Mars!. The internet was abuzz last week when news emerged that mushrooms had been spotted on the Red Planet. The fungal life forms had been seen in photos taken by NASA rovers nearly two decades ago, and somehow overlooked by the space agency for all these years.