There are 10 women that work for my small school. We are all mothers. Working for a preschool can be taxing on a typical year, let alone in the midst of a global pandemic. We met in August and voted on whether or not we should open school this year. The majority of us had extra risk factors. For some it was age, others children with underlying health conditions. Some of our teachers did not know if they would have childcare for their own children in September. One staff member was about to give birth to her third child. In spite of the unknowns, we unanimously voted to open school five full days in person in September.