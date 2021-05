At the moment, we really wish there was a premiere date for The Orville season 3 — how could we not? It’s been over two years now since the season 2 finale aired on Fox, and the best we can hope is that new episodes are available later this year. The show has a new home in Hulu, and it’s one where we hope a lot of people flock. The show’s imaginative, fun, and also full of sci-fi heart and nostalgia.