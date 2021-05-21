newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China Breaks Corn-Buying Record

By Walt Breitinger
Banner-Graphic
 1 day ago

Corn continued its rally, and expectations of higher prices for consumers for corn products contributed to heavy buying. By midweek, China bought nine million tons in 10 days, breaking another record. China is also buying up soybeans from Brazil. Unlike corn, wheat prices suffered as rain hit some of the...

www.bannergraphic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Real Estate#U S Prices#Commodity Prices#Fuel Prices#Gold Prices#Usda#Spac#Wheat Prices#Rising Inflation#Commodity Traders#Crude#Copper#Soybeans#Paper Investments#Heavy Buying#December Corn#Speculators#Corn Products#Surface Temperatures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
NASA
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

China's carbon emissions soar to record high

Beijing [China], May 22 (ANI): While the world is battling COVID-19 pandemic, China's carbon emissions has reached a new record high with a growth of 14.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the previous year, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat hits 1-month low, soybeans drop to 3-week low, corn weak

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, touching a one-month low on improving prospects for the crop in the U.S. Plains, traders said. Corn futures fell on a round of profit-taking after rising in three of the previous four sessions. Soybeans also closed lower, with concerns about demand outweighing a bargain-buying attempt after prices for the most-active contract sagged to a three-week low.
EconomyAG Week

China purchases bolster corn market

Grain markets were down across the board this week, with the exception of corn, which saw a big boost from purchases from China, AgweekTV's Michelle Rook said on this week's Agweek Market Wrap, sponsored by Gateway Building Systems. Rook said China has purchased approximately 423 million bushels of new crop...
Economydallassun.com

Japanese firm becomes latest to stop using Xinjiang cotton

Osaka [Japan], May 21 (ANI): Japanese sportswear firm Mizuno Corporation on Friday announced its decision to stop using cotton sourced from China's Xinjiang region, believed to reflect concern amid allegations of human rights abuses by Beijing against the Uyghur Muslims. Mizuno did not officially disclose the reason for its decision...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 1 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are flat to 6 cents higher and wheat 4 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 4 cents lower at midday Friday with stronger spread action and trade coming off overnight lows. Spillover pressure from soybeans is easing and position squaring going into the weekend is expected to pick up. Ethanol margins should be slightly improved with energies bouncing back and corn pulling back from the Thursday gains.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soy Complex Recovers From Early Selling, But Fades Late

After big selling pressure early Friday, the soy complex turned around and traded higher on the heels of a rally in soybean oil. However, that rally failed, with soybeans and products resuming their downward path by the close. Wheat and corn remained under pressure much of the day on improving weather and fund liquidation. Minneapolis wheat moved higher on disappointing rains for the Northern Plains.
Agriculturekathmandupost.com

Imported potatoes appear in highlands as winter drought decreases yields

Tenzing Walung of Olangchung Gola village had to buy potatoes from Phungling, the district headquarters of Taplejung district, long known as a heartland of potato growing, due to a shortage this year. The mountain district in eastern Nepal which borders Tibet in the north, suffered a winter drought which decreased...
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Continues To Fall as China Mulls Banning BTC Mining

China’s Financial Committee announces a crackdown on Bitcoin mining activities. The market continues to fall down as Bitcoin reacts negatively to this news. It is the first time the highest level of Chinese government addresses a stop on trading BTC. In a meeting held this Friday, China discusses strict anti-cryptocurrency...
Retailjust-auto.com

China recovery, future Mini and R-R, Stellantis dealers - the week

Looks like full recovery in China. The new vehicle market expanded by 8.6% to 2.252m units in April 2021 from 2.070m in the same month of last year, according to passenger car and commercial vehicle wholesale data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The country's vehicle market has now fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, driven mainly by pent-up demand and low interest rates. According to the China Passenger Car Association, 8.39m citizens were given new driver's licences in the first quarter - further fuelling demand for new vehicles. The Chinese economy rebounded by over 18% year-on-year in the first quarter after shrinking by 6.8% a year earlier, with strong domestic and overseas demand driving a sharp rise in industrial output. The World Bank last month said it expects economic growth to exceed 8.0% in 2021. New vehicle sales surged by almost 52% to 8,748,000 units in the first four months of 2021 from 5,761,000 units in the same period of last year, with passenger vehicle sales jumping by over 53% to 6,791,000 units while commercial vehicle sales were up by over 47% at 1,956,000 units. Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs), comprising mainly electric and hybrid-powered vehicles, increased by 180% to 206,000 units in April and by 249% to 732,000 units year-to-date with passenger vehicles accounting for 694,000 of these.
MarketsCNBC

Overseas investors are snapping up mainland Chinese bonds

Interest in mainland Chinese bonds has picked up, especially from foreign institutional investors, said Jason Pang, portfolio manager of the JPMorgan China Bond Opportunities Fund. The foreign share of mainland China's bond market — the second largest in the world — reached 3.44% in April, up from 3.2% in December,...
BusinessTaipei Times

Falling prices could lift Japan economy via a weaker yen

Japan is bucking the global trend of rising inflation with continued falls in prices, a disconnect that could split its policy stance away from the trajectory of other major economies and further weaken the yen. While one measure of inflation in the US hit 4.2 percent last month, its highest...
Foreign PolicyFXStreet.com

The Fed, cryptos, and China

There were three notable points in the market over the last week that bear discussion, so this week I’m going to address several issues. 1. The Fed admitted it had started “thinking about thinking about” tapering down its $160bn--a-month asset purchases. On June 10th of last year, Fed Chair Powell...
EntertainmentTheme Park Insider

Puy du Fou's China Deal Next Step in Global Expansion

Puy du Fou announced today that it will launch a new show, SAGA, at the Everbright Convention & Exhibition Centre in Shanghai next year. "Inspired by Chinese history and legends, this ultra-immersive creation by the Puy du Fou artistic team will take its visitors back to Shanghai in the 1930’s," the company said in its press release. "Uniquely, visitors seal their own dramatic destiny as they progress through the experience and select their own adventures. Spectacular backdrops represent different locations and periods, allowing the story to evolve and offering visitors a total of over 26 possible adventures."
Industrygcaptain.com

Stranded Australian Coal Cargo Arrives in China After 356 Days at Sea

The Jag Anand, stranded off the Chinese coast for 356 days with Australian coal, left the port of Jingtang yesterday after delivering its cargo, according to shipping data analyzed by Bloomberg. Chartered by Cargill Inc, the vessel left the port of Gladstone on May 26 last year, laden with 174,000...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-5 cents, wheat up 0-2 cents

CHICAGO, May 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Even to up 2 cents per bushel. * Wheat up slightly overnight after the...
Agriculturespglobal.com

US corn export shipments up 45% on week at 2.24 million mt, a marketing year high

Outstanding sales 62% above previous year, 53% above 5-year average. CIF NOLA barge outright price drops 67 cents/bu on week following CBOT lower. Houston — US weekly corn exports shipments for the 2020-21 marketing year (September-August) totaled 2.240 million mt in the week ended May 13, up 45% from 1.544 million mt in the previous week, according to US Department of Agriculture data released May 20.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls as market weighs crop prospects and Chinese demand

* Corn on track for weekly gain after run of China export sales * USDA forecasts and favourable U.S. crop conditions cap corn market * Wheat eases on good harvest outlook, soybeans also slip (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Friday but were set for a weekly gain as the market weighed a flurry of export sales to China against a favourable outlook for U.S. crops. Soybeans lost more ground, pressured by weakness in vegetable oil markets and expectations for increased U.S. acreage. Wheat also added to losses this week as a crop tour estimate for high yields in Kansas reinforced the prospect of larger northern hemisphere harvests this year. The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.2% at $6.56-1/4 a bushel by 1014 GMT. Corn remained up over the week but has only recouped part of its losses from last week, when beneficial rain for U.S. crops and higher than expected U.S. government supply forecasts triggered a pullback from a recent eight-year high. "Another hefty U.S. export sale to China of season 2021 corn bolstered the market," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Corn prices, though, have yet to make big inroads into hefty losses last week." Warmer temperatures and further showers forecast in the U.S. Midwest in the coming days could boost recently planted corn, traders said. Reduced estimates for Brazil's drought-hit corn crop along with brisk demand from China were underpinning the market. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Thursday reported the sale of 1.224 million tonnes of corn to China for delivery in 2021/22. The government has announced corn sales to China for six days in a row, with the sales topping 1 million tonnes on five of those days. Soybeans fell by 1% to $15.17-1/2 a bushel while wheat was off 0.6% at $6.71 a bushel. Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop after late-season rains. Prices at 1014 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 671.00 -4.25 -0.63 640.50 4.76 CBOT corn 656.25 -8.25 -1.24 484.00 35.59 CBOT soy 1517.50 -15.75 -1.03 1311.00 15.75 Paris wheat Sep 211.75 -2.00 -0.94 192.50 10.00 Paris maize Jun 252.50 -0.50 -0.20 198.75 27.04 Paris rape Aug 523.00 -5.00 -0.95 393.00 33.08 WTI crude oil 62.62 0.68 1.10 48.52 29.06 Euro/dlr 1.22 0.00 0.03 1.2100 1.07 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Goodman )