When college players enter the NFL draft, they know their pro destinations will likely be unfamiliar ones. Not so for the first two Ohio State players taken in the final day of the draft Saturday. Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai will remain in Ohio after his selection by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round (132nd overall). Tight end Luke Farrell will play for Urban Meyer, the former Ohio State coach now running the Jacksonville Jaguars. Farrell was the first pick of the fifth round.