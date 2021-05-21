newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Sasquatch Spotted by Woman in Ohio?

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 1 day ago
An Ohio woman was left shaken after she exited her local gym following a workout and spotted what she believes was a Sasquatch lurking at the edge of the parking lot. According to a local media report, the eerie encounter occurred late last month as the unnamed witness was leaving Warehouse 24-Hour Gym in the community of Ashland at approximately midnight. While en route to her car, she heard a twig snap and, turning her attention to the area where the sound had originated, was stunned to see an approximately seven-foot-tall creature covered in gray fur. It would appear that the oddity also saw her as it quickly fled the scene with tremendous speed.

