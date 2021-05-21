For Albert Camus, events in Gaza would have seemed all too familiar

At least 2,000 housing units were destroyed in Gaza during the fighting between Israeli and Palestinian militant groups, a Gaza official said on Saturday.The United Nations Security Council called for “full adherence” to the ceasefire between the Israeli government and Hamas – the militant group that controls Gaza – and stressed the immediate need for humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians.During a tour of the battered Palestinian territory in the wake of the 11-day war with Israel, the UN’s top aid official in the region appealed to both sides not to make any “provocative moves”.Meanwhile, mediators from Egypt, which brokered...