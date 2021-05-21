For Albert Camus, events in Gaza would have seemed all too familiar
The situation was impossibly precarious and a solution seemed practically impossible. Two communities, one composed of indigenous Arabs and the other of mostly European immigrants, laid claim to the same swathe of arid hinterland and Mediterranean coastline. Fragile coexistence had given way to fratricidal conflict; one side mobilized technological advantages and the other employed terrorist tactics. Yet the consequences, though shockingly asymmetric, were equally tragic: the indiscriminate killing of civilians on both sides.forward.com