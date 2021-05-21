A Bumble Rep Reveals Whether You Can Tell If Someone Unmatches You
Have you ever been in the middle of a great conversation on Bumble, only to have the person totally disappear from your chat history? It’s happened to me before, and it’s super confusing. Like, did this person delete the app, or did they ghost me? Was it because I made a lame attempt at flirting? (Probably.) And while you might want to see if you’re blocked or unmatched on Bumble, it's probably for the best that you can’t. A spokesperson for Bumble tells Elite Daily that when someone unmatches or blocks you, you won’t get a notification — they’ll just cease to appear in your chat queue.www.elitedaily.com