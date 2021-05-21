A Bumble Rep Reveals Whether You Can Tell If Someone Unmatches You

It goes without saying that today, texting plays a pivotal role in our relationships. It provides a quick and convenient way to make date night dinner plans while you're still at work. It also offers a less vulnerable way to flirt with your crush and test the waters. It even gives you a way to stay connected to your SO while you two are apart. But did you know that texting can also impart some invaluable insight into your boo’s feelings? There are certain signs they’re falling in love through text, so if you’re not sure where you two stand, then you might be able to figure it out from their texting habits.