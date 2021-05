At Covering Climate Now, we like to say journalists are paid by our employers but work for the public. Well, new audience research suggests that if much of the public had its way, they’d give journalists the blackboard punishment depicted in the above (altered) Simpsons cartoon. People want news—but they’re turned off by the relentlessly downbeat, sensationalistic framing offered by much of the media, especially in the United States, according to research cited in the article “Can The News Be Fixed?” in The Atlantic. “If it bleeds, it leads,” a mantra that local TV stations and other newsrooms have long believed yields bigger audiences, is actually driving people away. Negative framing is also increasing the public’s distrust of journalism in general. What people want, they say, is news that, among other things, tells the whole story—not just what the problems are, but also how those problems might be fixed.