In his interview in The Hollywood Reporter this week. Billy Porter did something truly brave in Hollywood or anywhere else: He admitted that he is HIV-positive. It is hard to think of nearly anything more toxic to modern celebrity culture than admitting to having a disease at which even the most woke among us cringe; to this day, people will even actively recoil from those who have it. America is now 40 years into this epidemic, but HIV and AIDS are still a third rail of society, and certainly of fame.