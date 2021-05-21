newsbreak-logo
Provisional Stenting Noninferior to Planned Two-Stent Strategy for Left Main Disease: EBC MAIN

By L.A. McKeown
tctmd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA provisional approach to stenting left main bifurcation lesions is noninferior to an upfront two-stent strategy, according to results of the EBC MAIN study. At 1 year, the primary composite endpoint of death, MI, and TLR was 14.7% in the provisional-stenting group and 17.7% in the upfront dual-stenting group (HR 0.8; 95% CI 0.5-1.3), said lead author David Hildick-Smith, MD (Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals, Brighton, England), in his presentation this week at EuroPCR 2021. The results were simultaneously published in the European Heart Journal.

www.tctmd.com
