“The market for starter motor in terms of value is estimated to grow at a rate of XX% from 2018 to 2026, while that of alternator is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX%. Asia-Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for starter motor & alternator. The region houses some of the most populous nations such as China and India, which together constitute two-thirds of the world population. The huge population base associated with economic labor, low production costs, and lenient regulations, provide huge opportunities for automakers. North America is another attractive market for starter motors and alternators, mainly due the low penetration of start-stop vehicles in the region. The region is an attractive market for start-stop systems to grow. The market is estimated to account for approximately 1/4 of the global starter motor and alternator market in 2018 and is projected to grow by value at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast.