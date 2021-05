The U.S. policymakers are ready to talk about reducing stimulus by tapering bond purchases. Probably it is not the best moment for investing in Comcast, PayPal and Adobe. U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, pressured by technology and consumer discretionary shares. Investors are selling tech-related companies amid concerns about the rising interest rate, and according to the latest news, U.S. policymakers are ready to talk about reducing stimulus by tapering bond purchases.