Sports

Hockey India Wins Etienne Glichitch Award

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHockey India president thanked FIH for recognising their efforts to grow the sport in the country.© PTI. Hockey India on Friday was recognized with the Etienne Glichitch Award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) during the virtual conference organised as part of the 47th FIH Congress. The FIH Honorary Awards were given in recognition to numerous individuals, teams and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the sport of hockey. One among the three National Associations that were honoured with different awards for their outstanding efforts, Hockey India was awarded for their remarkable contribution to the growth and development of hockey through innovative ideas.

Founder of Lisianthus Tech received Glory of India Award

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cybersecurity superpower. However, this notion is being rewritten by our very own cybersecurity veteran, Khushhal Kaushik, who has bagged the super-prestigious Glory of India Award 2020 recently by the Indian achiever forum.
KONE India awarded The Economic Times Best Workplace

New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], May 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): KONE Elevator India, a leading elevator and escalator manufacturer and a wholly owned subsidiary of Finland-based KONE Corporation, bagged the 'ET Best Places to Work for Women 2021' Award, at a virtual felicitation ceremony on April 30, 2021. It has also been featured in the 1st Edition of the coffee table book by The Economic Times titled "Best Workplaces for Women 2021" which was also formally released on the same day.
How to win a WAN Award

Pictured top left, clockwise: KenMackay; Haobo Wei; Mokena Makeka; Chiara Domenici; Kishore Varanasi; Kentario Ishida; Eva Jiricna; Raymond Hoe; Eva Sue; Ann Lau. Winning a prestigious industry award is a fantastic achievement for any company – it raises your profile among peers, opens the door to new customers and gives your team a huge boost. To inspire talented architects, both large and small, to enter the WAN Awards 2021, we spoke to our panel of international judges and asked their advice on how to craft a winning submission. Follow their tips on what makes an impressive entry and you stand a great chance of showing off your own WAN Award this year.
India’s first Dronacharya Award-winning boxing coach OP Bhardwaj dies

The first boxing coach to be honoured with the Dronacharya Award, OP Bhardwaj, died in Delhi on Friday following a battle with illness and age-related issues. OP Bhardwaj, who received the Dronacharya along with BB Bhagwat (wrestling) and OM Nambiar (athletics) in 1985, played a crucial role in shaping the future of boxing in India.
