Hockey India Wins Etienne Glichitch Award

Hockey India president thanked FIH for recognising their efforts to grow the sport in the country.© PTI. Hockey India on Friday was recognized with the Etienne Glichitch Award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) during the virtual conference organised as part of the 47th FIH Congress. The FIH Honorary Awards were given in recognition to numerous individuals, teams and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the sport of hockey. One among the three National Associations that were honoured with different awards for their outstanding efforts, Hockey India was awarded for their remarkable contribution to the growth and development of hockey through innovative ideas.