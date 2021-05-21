Coco Gauff Beats Katerina Siniakova To Meet Wang Qiang In Parma Closing
Coco Gauff reached a career-high world number 30 after her run to the semi-finals of the Italian Open.© Twitter. American teenager Coco Gauff battled past Katerina Siniakova in three sets on Friday to set up a meeting with China’s Wang Qiang in the final of the WTA tournament in Parma. Third seed Gauff won through 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 against 68th-ranked Siniakova in just over two hours to reach the second final of her career after Linz which she won in 2019. Wang, seeded sixth, came from 1-5 down in the second set and saved three set points against American Sloane Stephens for a 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) win in 1hr 46min.shepherdgazette.com