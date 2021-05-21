newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lisa Kudrow says she initially wished to play Rachel in ‘Associates’

By amit
shepherdgazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” via video link on Wednesday, the Emmy award-winning actress revealed that when she initially auditioned for the show, she was actually drawn to Rachel Green’s character, subsequently played by Jennifer Aniston. “It’s funny because when I first read the script, and I...

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Lisa Kudrow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Princess#Associates#Jewish#Spongebob#Cnn#Warnermedia#Friends#Funny#Quiz#Jap#Video Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesGrazia

It's Finally Time To Accept That Ross And Rachel Were On A Break

In television, new TV shows dominate the day's watercooler chat. We talk about what happened on our favourite soaps last night, debate the merits of a new period drama heartthrob or agonise over the identity of the killer or corrupt cop in the latest Sunday night procedural. And yet, some programmes have a longer shelf life. Some series continue to be talked about years and years after their aired. One of those is, of course, Friends. The show is divisive, as it hasn't exactly aged well, but its influence cannot be underestimated. It influenced how we dress, how we socialise, how we speak (could she be anymore annoying?). We've all pondered if we're more of a Monica than a Rachel. And anyone who watched the programme across its impressive ten-year run has looked within themselves and asked a question that comes up again and again: were they on a break? But isn't it finally time that we admitted that, however the beloved character of Rachel Green may object, they absolutely, undoubtedly, were.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

It Turns Out Lisa Kudrow’s Son Loves Jennifer Aniston Just as Much as We Do

If you're a true Friends fan, you've likely already heard the news by now: The cast reunion officially has an air date and the first trailer is out now. Lisa Kudrow, aka the beloved Phoebe Buffay, made a recent appearance on TBS' CONAN show to talk about the reunion and what it was like to reminisce on the good times with her old pals IRL. While she was only able to reveal a limited amount of information about the reunion—per Warner Bros.' strict guidelines—she did share some pretty adorable info about her son's relationship to the iconic '90s show and to one cast member in particular.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lisa Kudrow's son looks just like her in celebratory photo

Lisa Kudrow thrust her son, Julian, into the spotlight on Friday to celebrate his birthday - and they look so alike. The Friends star couldn’t wait to wish her only child a happy birthday and she shared the special moment with her Instagram followers. Lisa posted snapshots of their virtual...
TV & Videossunnysidesun.com

Lisa Kudrow's emotional Friends filming

Lisa Kudrow found it "really emotional" filming the 'Friends' reunion. The 57-year-old actress - who played Phoebe Buffay in the show - reunited with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer - recently wrapped filming on the reunion show and she admits it was "so thrilling" to be back with her friends.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Lisa Kudrow proud of son after graduation

Lisa Kudrow cried with happiness at her son's graduation. The former 'Friends' actress - who has 23-year-old Julian with her husband Michel Stern - shared a photo of herself and her only child at the University of Southern California's commencement ceremony on Instagram on Saturday (16.05.21) as she spoke of her pride in the actor and filmmaker.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Lisa Kudrow thought Friends would last 'forever'

Lisa Kudrow was convinced that 'Friends' would run "forever" The 57-year-old actress played Phoebe Buffray in the iconic sitcom between 1994 and 2004 and was always confident about her career at that time because she was convinced there would be no reason to have to look for another job. Asked...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Friends Reunion: Lisa Kudrow shares what fans can expect and which guest star floored her

Lisa Kudrow has revealed what fans can expect from theFriends reunion special – and which guest star shocked her.The actor – who portrayed the eccentric Phoebe Buffay throughout the series – was speaking ahead of the highly anticipated special due to air next Thursday (27 May).Friends: The Reunion will see the stars of the hit sitcom get back together for a one-off instalment. The cast members will not appear in character.“It’s completely unscripted,” Kudrow told The New York Post. “It’s us seeing each other and they rebuilt the sets on [the show’s original Warner Bros soundstage] Stage 24. It’s...
Celebritiesnorthwest50plus.com

Matthew Perry on Friends success: It was character-driven funny

Matthew Perry thinks ‘Friends’ has remained popular because of the “character-driven” comedy. The 51-year-old actor starred as Chandler Bing in the NBC sitcom, which has remained a mammoth hit over the years despite the show ending in 2004 after a decade on air. And after recently filming a special reunion...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Friends star Jennifer Aniston stole one of Monica's dresses from the set

Jennifer Aniston has admitted to stealing one of Monica's dresses from the set of Friends, and she still wears it today. Speaking about souvenirs they all pinched from the show, the Rachel Green actress said: "A dress that Monica wore – I went into her line of clothes and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear it to this day."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen Colbert recalls to Lisa Kudrow auditioning for a Friends guest role

“I got called in, auditioned on the set and everything like that. Not with anybody, with a casting director or something," The Late Show host told Kudrow on last night's show. "Basically, if I got it they would have pushed me in a room and I would have started working with you guys...And... I didn’t get it...I didn’t get it. I didn’t get it,” he added. “I’m sure you would have remembered working with a Stephen Colbert. And, boy, did I need a gig at the time. Boy.” ALSO: Some Friends fans are even more ticked off by James Corden's appearance in the reunion after watching the trailer.