Tinder Will Now Immediate Customers to Assume Twice Earlier than Sending Offensive Messages
Tinder’s latest safety feature “Are You Sure?” prompts users to stop and think twice before sending a potentially offensive message. The feature aims to reduce harassment on the online dating platform by using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect harmful language and intervenes to prevent an instance of abuse. Tinder had earlier introduced “Does This Bother You?” feature to provide support to users when offensive language was detected in received messages. Tech companies including Instagram and YouTube have employed similar technology to warn users before posting offensive comments.shepherdgazette.com