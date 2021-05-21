Tinder Will Now Immediate Customers to Assume Twice Earlier than Sending Offensive Messages

Facebook is looking to start showing prompts to users who share links to news stories and articles without reading them. This new prompt is the social platform’s efforts to curb the spread of misinformation on Facebook. The company has suffered several controversies around fake news and spread of misinformation in the past years. It has now taken several steps to point users towards authentic information, especially during elections and the ongoing pandemic. This new prompt looks to be an addition to these measures, enabling users to share more informed information, rather than just going by the headline which can often be misleading.