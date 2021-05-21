newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

FBI employee accused of storing classified documents at home

By ERIC TUCKER
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMLuI_0a7ESwTr00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — An FBI employee has been indicted on charges that she stored classified documents and other national security information at home over the course of more than a decade, the Justice Department said Friday.

Kendra Kingsbury, 48, is accused of having unauthorized possession of a broad swath of sensitive government documents, including materials that describe sources, methods and operations and that contain information about operatives such as a suspected associate of Osama bin Laden.

Kingsbury worked as an intelligence analyst in the FBI's Kansas City office for 12 years until her suspension in December 2017. The two-count indictment, filed in the Western District of Missouri, alleges that during that time, Kingsbury illegally removed documents she was granted access to at work and stored them at home.

Though Kingsbury held a top-secret security clearance and was assigned to squads covering a range of crimes and threats, she did not have a “need to know” the information in most of the documents, prosecutors say.

According to the indictment, the records Kingsbury stored at home included details about specific investigations, sensitive human source operations, intelligence gaps with regard to terrorist organizations and foreign intelligence services, and information about the FBI's technical capabilities. The materials also discuss al-Qaida members, including a suspected bin Laden associate, prosecutors say.

The indictment does not provide a reason for why Kingsbury mishandled the documents, nor does it accuse her of having transmitted the information to anyone else. The Justice Department declined to elaborate beyond the indictment on Friday.

“The breadth and depth of classified national security information retained by the defendant for more than a decade is simply astonishing,” Alan E. Kohler Jr., the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, said in a statement.

The case underscores the risk to national security posed by “insider threats,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department's top national security official, said in a statement.

Court documents do not identify a lawyer for Kingsbury, of Dodge City, Kansas. A message left at a phone number connected to her was not immediately returned.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter/com/etuckerAP

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Demers
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#On Intelligence#Fbi#Court Documents#National Security#Information Security#Ap#The Justice Department#Unauthorized Possession#Specific Investigations#Operatives#Terrorist Organizations#Insider Threats#Materials#Al Qaida Members#Intelligence Gaps#Methods#Dodge City#Kansas City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Public Safetycyberscoop.com

FBI employee indicted for stealing classified info on FBI cybersecurity work

A federal grand jury has charged an FBI employee for stealing classified documents and keeping them in her home between 2004 and 2017, the FBI announced Friday. The employee, Kendra Kingsley, allegedly took documents that detailed the FBI’s sources and methods the FBI uses to counter cyber threats, as well as those it uses in its counterterrorism and counterintelligence work, according to the indictment. Some of the documents detail specifics of investigations in multiple field offices, details on human sources and gaps in intelligence about foreign intelligence services, according to the indictment.
Kansas City, MOKMZU

FBI Kansas City Division employee faces charges for allegedly removing national security documents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee of the FBI’s Kansas City Division is facing charges after documents were reportedly found at her residence. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Missouri, Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly illegally removing numerous national security documents that were found in her home. The two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday, May 18. It was unsealed and made public after Kinsbury’s arrest and initial court appearance in the District of Kansas. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick C. Edwards and David Raskin in the Western District of Missouri, with the assistance of DOJ Trial Attorney Scott Claffee with the Counterintelligence & Export Control Section of the National Security Division. It was initially investigated by the FBI Field Office in Omaha, Nebraska.
Arizona StatePosted by
WDBO

Gaetz, Greene cheer election audit in Arizona rally

MESA, Ariz. — (AP) — U.S. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the Republican Party’s most controversial figures, told a crowd of Trump supporters in the Phoenix area that an ongoing audit of the 2020 election in Arizona should be replicated in all the battleground states where President Donald Trump lost.
ImmigrationPosted by
WDBO

US again extending temporary protected status for Haitians

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is allowing eligible Haitian nationals residing in the U.S. to apply for a new 18-month designation for temporary protected status, reversing a Trump administration effort that had sought to end the special consideration. In a statement Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas cited...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

CNN cuts ties with Rick Santorum over disparaging comments

NEW YORK — (AP) — CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture. On CNN, Santorum was a senior political commentator who was often tasked with giving the Republican point of view during campaign coverage. His parting ways with the network was confirmed Saturday by Alison Rudnick, vice president of HLN Communications and CNN Diversity and Inclusion.
Brooks County, TXPosted by
WDBO

With more border crossers, US groups seek to stem deaths

FALFURRIAS, Texas — (AP) — Every week, migrant rights activist Eduardo Canales fills up blue water drums that are spread throughout a vast valley of Texas ranchlands and brush. They are there for migrants who venture into the rough terrain to avoid being caught and sent back to Mexico. The...
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Bomb-making materials found inside inmate’s cell at Iowa prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after officials found materials that could have been used to make a bomb in an inmate’s cell on Friday at Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations visited the prison and interviewed inmates after...
Cleveland, OHyumanewsnow.com

Four Individuals Charged with Gambling and Tax Offenses

Cleveland, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Cleveland, Ohio, returned a superseding indictment on May 13, 2021, that was unsealed Tuesday, charging three Ohio men and one woman with conspiring to operate illegal gambling businesses and to defraud the IRS, among other criminal offenses. According to the superseding indictment,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

Shock of Jan. 6 insurrection devolves into political fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In one of the most chilling scenes from the Jan. 6 insurrection, a violent mob surged through the halls of the U.S. Capitol chanting "hang Mike Pence." But when the House moved this week to create an independent commission to investigate the tragedy, the former vice president's brother voted no.