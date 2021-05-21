New York Yankees News: 1-2-3 punch and all the Yankee news in one place
If the last few weeks for the New York Yankees mean anything this early in the season, the Yankees might have the 1-2-3 punch pitching rotation that can win a World Series. The Yankees going into the season knowing what they had in Gerrit Cole, their ace. He can have a 20 win season. But beyond that, everything was a mystery. Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon had not pitched in nearly two years. Domingo German hadn’t pitched for over a year, and Luis Severino wouldn’t return to the team until July.www.chatsports.com