'Lying is a normal part of policing': Ex-cop on police reports

Michael Fanone has had enough of Republican “bullshit.” The police officer, who was tased and clubbed with a flagpole at the Capitol riot, has vented his anger after GOP lawmakers made a series of laughably wrong claims about the insurrection during a hearing on Wednesday. The most ridiculous statement came from Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who said the storming of the building was just like a “normal tourist visit.” Well, Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and a concussion after being assaulted by the MAGA mob, has some thoughts about that. Appearing on CNN on Thursday night, the officer said: “Peddling that bullshit is an assault on every officer that fought to defend the Capitol... It’s disgraceful.” He went on: “I’m not a politician. I’m not an elected official. I don’t expect anybody to give two shits about my opinions. But I will say this, you know, those are lies.” Fanone is still suffering from a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder after he was attacked in January.