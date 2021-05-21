newsbreak-logo
'Lying is a normal part of policing': Ex-cop on police reports

Albia Newspapers
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Stinson is a former police officer who now tracks police misconduct in the US. He talks with CNN's Brianna Keilar about the recently released footage of Ronald Greene's encounter with Louisiana State Police in 2019 before his death.

U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Cop Assaulted at Capitol Vents Fury at GOP’s ‘Bullshit’ Claims That Rioters Were Just Like Tourists

Michael Fanone has had enough of Republican “bullshit.” The police officer, who was tased and clubbed with a flagpole at the Capitol riot, has vented his anger after GOP lawmakers made a series of laughably wrong claims about the insurrection during a hearing on Wednesday. The most ridiculous statement came from Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), who said the storming of the building was just like a “normal tourist visit.” Well, Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and a concussion after being assaulted by the MAGA mob, has some thoughts about that. Appearing on CNN on Thursday night, the officer said: “Peddling that bullshit is an assault on every officer that fought to defend the Capitol... It’s disgraceful.” He went on: “I’m not a politician. I’m not an elected official. I don’t expect anybody to give two shits about my opinions. But I will say this, you know, those are lies.” Fanone is still suffering from a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder after he was attacked in January.
Creola, AL
AL.com

Ex-Creola police officer charged with assaulting jail inmate: Report

A Creola police officer who was fired Monday allegedly used a rope to choke an inmate in the city’s jail and kicked the prisoner late last month, according to a report. Mobile County Jail records showed ex-Creola Police Officer Gary Davis was booked Friday on two assault charges and was released on $15,000 bond, although court records were not available for more details on the alleged incident.
North Logan, UT

Top cops honored in the the North Park Police Department

NORTH LOGAN — Officers of the North Park Police Department gathered Thursday night to honor top law enforcers and pay respects to a former member of their agency. The banquet and awards ceremony was a part of National Police Week. Department Chief Ulysses Black said they presented the Officer of...
Fryeburg, ME

Ex-police chief filed fake report to justify leaving meeting

FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) — A law enforcement oversight board decided to revoke the license of a former Maine police chief after an investigation found that he created a false police report to get out of a meeting. The Maine Criminal Justice Academy voted in February to take away former Fryeburg...
Minorities

Lawyers for Black man killed by N.Carolina officers to release autopsy

(Reuters) – Lawyers for the family of a Black man killed by sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest are planning to release the results of an independent autopsy on Tuesday in a shooting they have called an “execution.”. The fatal shooting last Wednesday of Andrew Brown Jr.,...
Moosic, PA

Local police departments report shortage officers to work part-time

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — Late-morning traffic rolled along near the bend in the pavement where Lonesome Road ends and the borough’s Main Street begins, an area neighbors often raise with the local police as rife with speeders. To deter them, Officer Matthew Brown sat in his patrol vehicle at the...
Normal, IL

Normal Police reminds kids and their parents not to talk to strangers

NORMAL (HOI) - The Normal Police Department is responding to a social media post about the driver of a white van who reportedly tried to lure a child into his van. Police were called Monday when the girl said an older white man was driving slowly in the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue in Normal. The man reportedly pulled up next to the girl, but drove off when she said she was calling police.
Louisiana State

Police release footage showing Black man punched, stunned in deadly arrest

More than two years after Ronald Greene died while in police custody, Louisiana State Police have released hours of video evidence related to his arrest. The videos, released two days after The Associated Press obtained body camera footage of the incident, show state troopers punching and using a stun gun on Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, after he crashed his car following a pursuit in northern Louisiana on May 10, 2019.
Minorities

There is no mistaking the message authorities are sending in Ronald Greene and Andrew Brown cases

Issac Bailey is a longtime journalist based in South Carolina and the Batten Professor for Communication Studies at Davidson College. He's the author of "My Brother Moochie: Regaining Dignity in the Face of Crime, Poverty and Racism in the American South." His latest book is "Why Didn't We Riot? A Black Man in Trumpland." The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
Minorities

Ronald Greene punched and dragged by police before his death, video shows

Two years after Ronald Greene, a 49-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with white police officers in May 2019, the Louisiana police department released footage of the incident. Louisiana state police had refused to publicly release footage from the incident, which they claimed culminated in Greene dying from crashing...
Minorities
The Independent

Ronald Greene autopsy details revealed as new video shows police stopped him rolling over after beating him

Newly obtained footage shows Louisiana state troopers ordering Black motorist Ronald Greene to lie on his stomach and remain face down in shackles, following a violent arrest where he was choked, punched in the head, and Tased.Footage from the ultimately fatal 2019 encounter has been released for the first time this week, with the Associated Press obtaining new video that showed a state trooper shouting at Mr Greene to stay on his stomach.“Don’t you turn over. Lay on your belly. Lay on your belly” AP reported Trooper Kory York shouting at the shacked man.“You better lay on your f****** belly...