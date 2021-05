I read a headline earlier that pointed out that we got 6 inches of snow after it being 79 on Friday. At least it was 79 on Friday, right? What's the saying, you can't appreciate a sunny day without a few rainy ones? I mean, the month of May has been mostly soggy, so we should really be on track to enjoy June. Here are the trending stories to brag about knowing to your coworker Brad. He hates that you know more than him.