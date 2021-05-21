newsbreak-logo
Moab, UT

Friday May 21, 2021

By Molly Marcello
kzmu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not unusual to see people flying through the air on 500 West – wheels up, soaring over hand packed mounds, flowing over pump tracks. These features at Anonymous Park are built and maintained by a group of passionate volunteers, like Paul Lehr. For our next audio portrait of people in the Moab Valley, we hang with Paul as he builds out some new areas of the park.

Grand County, UTkzmu.org

Thursday May 13, 2021

Searching for a viable pathway to get more renewable energy, Moab City, Grand County, and Castle Valley have teamed up with 20 other Utah communities across the state on the Community Renewable Energy program. Representing about 37 percent of Utah’s total electricity load, this coalition has pledged to have 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. How are they going to do it? By helping Rocky Mountain Power make it happen.
Moab, UTkzmu.org

Monday May 10, 2021

Last week, Moab’s elected officials made clear they want a temporary timed entry system implemented at Arches National Park. Our radio partners report that for other National Parks with similar systems, tickets are going fast. Plus, a popular hiking trail east of Glenwood Springs has seen a lot of changes in the last few years – a visitor cap, the pandemic, and a wildfire. On its recent re-opening, our partners at KDNK document the changes to Hanging Lake Trail.
Moab, UTkzmu.org

Walt Dabney on the History of Public Lands in America – This Week in Moab

On the latest The Week in Moab, a discussion and with Walt Dabney on the history of public lands in America. Dabney is the former Superintendent of the Southeast Utah Group of the National Parks and former director of Texas State Parks. He gives an overview of the concept of public and private lands in America, how this dynamic has shaped nationwide policy, and the historical issues that are informing our current challenges. Host is Howard Trenholme. Tune in.