Stella, NC

Sheriff’s office calls off search for Stella woman

By STAFF REPORT
carolinacoastonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office canceled a missing person alert Friday afternoon for a Stella woman who did not return home as expected. According to a notice from the CCSO, the woman, Sara Guthrie, was found safe by Burlington police Friday. BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office...

State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Peletier, NC
Carteret County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Burlington, NC
City
Stella, NC
