This article is part of our MLB Betting series. I don't talk about it much, but you should know that on weekends this year I am 39-2 and plus 53 units. Honest. Kidding aside, one of the challenges I've faced in the past and one that is playing out in this space is balancing baseball betting, the type of analysis it requires and the time it requires, with my day job as a general baseball columnist. The former feeds the latter to some extent, because of my stathead bent, but not always and surely not to the level of detail required.