Playing games is perhaps the greatest form of escapism. For a moment, we’re able to step into another world, live someone else’s life, and experience things we never could in reality. Almost all games give us at least one of those options as a way to escape our mundane world. While great stories and worlds to explore have become very common, the idea of bending reality is just beginning to reach its greatest heights. non-Euclidean games have been gaining popularity and may hold the key to the evolution of gaming.