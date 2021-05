Well, that was quick. I know you’re probably reading this the Monday after this episode aired, but, as of time of writing, I have to admit that I was not expecting to have to review two episodes of The Bad Batch in one week. I really, fully assumed that Lucasfilm would hold off their follow up episode until next Friday. I’m not complaining, though, because it seems like they really want to strike while the iron is hot after the premiere dropped on Tuesday.