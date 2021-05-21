'Resident Evil Village' Spoilers Reveal an All-New Branch of the Fan-Favorite Franchise

Over the weekend, it emerged that Resident Evil Village is now Steam’s most successful Resident Evil game ever. At peak player count over the launch weekend, Village eclipsed 100,000 active players, smashing the previous series record of 74,277, which was set by the original Resident Evil Remake. 2019’s Resident Evil 3 Remake clocked in just over 60,000 players at its peak on Steam, making Village an absolute smash hit success for Capcom on PC. Overall though, Resident Evil Village is the second biggest game launch overall this year, beaten only by Nintendo’s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. However, as Dring further reports, Village’s physical game sales over the launch window are down 40% when compared to 2017’s Resident Evil 7. It’s worth bearing in mind that this is physical sales only though, and we’ll have to wait until digital sales data comes in to see how Village really stacks up against its predecessor. Resident Evil Village tips | Resident Evil Village guns | Resident Evil Village labyrinths | Resident Evil Village masks | Resident Evil Village wells | Resident Evil Village lockpicks | Resident Evil Village Goats | Resident Evil Village crystal fragments, treasure and money | Resident Evil Village animal locations | How long is Resident Evil Village? | How big is the Resident Evil Village map?