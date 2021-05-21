newsbreak-logo
Yucca Valley, CA

YUCCA VALLEY MAN KILLED IN FREAK ACCIDENT EARLY FRIDAY

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 1 day ago

A Yucca Valley man was killed early Friday morning in a freak accident. According to the California Highway Patrol, Leroy Plum, 56, was standing outside a 2004 Dodge truck that had broken down and was perpendicular in the eastbound lane of Reche Road, west of Border Avenue in Landers about 3 a.m. Darren Coleman, 61, of Twentynine Palms, was driving a 2021 white Nissan Kicks eastbound on Reche Road. The Nissan struck the left side of the pick-up truck and pinned Plum between the two vehicles. Leroy Plum was pronounced deceased at the scene. Colleen Coleman, 54, a passenger in the front seat of the Nissan, and a 13-year-old boy who was not wearing a seatbelt in the back seat, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center. Darren Coleman was taken to Desert Regional with minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation. If you have information, call CHP Officer Miller at 760-366-3707.

