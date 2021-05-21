Sequel To ‘Knives Out’ Adds Kathryn Hahn To Its Cast

Yesterday, we got word that Dave Bautista was reportedly in talks to join Knives Out 2; the movie that seemed a bit nebulous in terms of when it was going to come out seems to be coming together. Knives Out was a movie that had a fantastic cast while being written and directed by one of the best in the industry. It was a bit of a gamble to see if anyone had an interest in the type of "whodunit" mystery that Rian Johnson was making, but if the $300+ million box office and a pile of award nominations are anything to go by, there is plenty of interest.