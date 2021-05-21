Sequel To ‘Knives Out’ Adds Kathryn Hahn To Its Cast
Kathryn Hahn will be joining Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton as part of the main cast in the upcoming untitled sequel to the popular 2019 mystery film Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson. The sequel will once again star Daniel Craig as the highly intelligent southern detective Benoit Blanc as he will undoubtedly uncover yet another mystery and find out the true culprit before he or she can escape justice with their crime. While it has yet to have been revealed which characters Bautista, Monáe, Norton and Hahn will play, fans of the first Knives Out are nonetheless excited to see Craig back in action as the master detective. Many fans are also very excited to see a charismatic actress like Hahn appear in the film.uinterview.com