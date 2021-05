When it comes to creating a minimalist home, what you don’t see is as important as what you do; without the usual distractions, any remaining clutter will stick out like a sore thumb. While it’s easy to admire Kim Kardashian's minimalist palace from afar, in the real world, most of us need to keep some products in our bathrooms. However, don’t let that fact discourage you: after all, if Marie Kondo taught us anything, it’s that tidying up happens one step at a time — which is why, if you’re an aspiring minimalist, these 40 organizational products on Amazon can be truly life-changing.