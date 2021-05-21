newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jackson Avery Says Goodbye To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ [SPOILERS]

By Alexandra Llorca
Posted by 
uInterview.com
uInterview.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Thursday’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy saw another character leaving the show permanently. Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams, joined the show in season 6 and said goodbye to the cast on the last episode aired Thursday night. The character decides to move away to Boston with April, played by...

uinterview.com
uInterview.com

uInterview.com

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest entertainment news & interviews!

 https://uinterview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chandra Wilson
Person
Camilla Luddington
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Sarah Drew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Time#Grey S Anatomy#Goodbye#Daughter#Boston#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Serieswcregisteronline.com

The Reason Justin Chambers Left Grey’s Anatomy

Fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” know that departing actors haven’t always left on the best of terms. Some left after butting heads with the show’s creator Shonda Rimes, others had much-publicized clashes with fellow castmates. But for Justin Chambers, the decision to leave came not from animosity, but rather a desire to turn the page.
TV Seriessoapoperaspy.com

Grey’s Anatomy Spoilers: ABC Show Renewed For Season 18, 3 Original Cast Extend Contract

ABC has just confirmed “Grey’s Anatomy” has been renewed for season 18. The show’s three original cast members, leading lady Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, extend their contracts for the next season. Although, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is doctors-short with two of its longtime cast members Giacomo Gianniotti and Jesse Williams leaving the show.
TV Seriesgmanetwork.com

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ renewed for Season 18

It’s official: “Grey’s Anatomy” is getting a new season!. The announcement was made on the show’s social media accounts, Tuesday, with a video of Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) looking happy, smiling from ear to ear. The 10-second video also read: “Congratulations on Season 18.” The caption, meanwhile, gave such a...
TV & VideosNewsTimes

This Longtime 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Is Leaving the Show

SPOILERS: Do not read this article if you have not watched the May 6 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”. Jesse Williams, who has played surgeon Jackson Avery on “Grey’s Anatomy” since the show’s sixth season, will be leaving the ABC medical drama at the end of this season, its 17th. Williams’ final episode, titled “Tradition,” will air on May 20.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Sarah Drew is still amazed by the Grey's Anatomy fandom over "Japril"

When Drew posted an Instagram photo with Jesse Williams on March 16, previewing tonight's Jackson and April reunion, they were both stunned by the reaction. “You can’t not see that after seeing the internet reaction when we posted a picture where you can’t even see our faces,” she tells HollywoodLife. “We were both on set after posting that looking at one another and showing each other tweets just being like… I mean, the Japril fan power is big. It feels so great. The honor of getting to play a role that means so much to so many people is such a gift. I’ve been so happy these last few weeks just interacting with fans and stuff about it.” ALSO: Drew says of tonight's episode: “You could say there are elements of closure, but..."
Celebritiessportsgrindentertainment.com

Will Sandra Oh return to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Sandra Oh hasn’t been part of the Grey’s Anatomy cast for years, but she still regularly faces one question from fans: Will she return?. “No,” Oh said on Tuesday’s season premiere of the Los Angeles Times’s Asian Enough podcast. “I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show … that I still get asked this.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Sarah Drew reacts to Jesse Williams leaving Grey's Anatomy, says she'd be up for a "Japril" spinoff

“I was excited to get to be a part of his departure,” Drew said in a media call this morning. “That relationship between the two of us and ‘Japril’ is so meaningful to both of us. It felt like the perfect time to come back and do a special episode to be able to help Jackson make his big departure.” Drew added: "I’ve never been shy about wanting Japril to be endgame; it’s what I wanted the whole time. One of my biggest heartbreaks leaving in season 14 is that they didn’t get to be endgame. But who knows what happens when they make their way to Boston.” Drew also said Jackson Avery's exit sets up an opportunity for a spinoff with him and her character April Kepner. "Yes, how cool would that show be?" Drew said when asked if she'd be into the idea. "How amazing and needed is a show about racial justice in the medical field? I got so fired up watching the episode last night because Jesse Williams just freaking killed it. His passion! I mean, his passion for all of this stuff shines through...I just kept thinking, like, how cool would this couple be?" ALSO: Ellen Pompeo reflects on doing a Grey's stunt, after her stunt double got a concussion, because she didn't want to seem "difficult."
TV SeriesColumbia Spectator

On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Embracing the Present

“Change: We don’t like it. We fear it, but we can’t stop it from coming. We either adapt to change or we get left behind. It hurts to grow. Anybody who tells you it doesn’t is lying,” Meredith Grey says in the episode “A Change is Gonna Come.” “But here’s the truth,” she continues. “Sometimes the more things change, the more they stay the same. And sometimes, oh, sometimes change is good. Sometimes change is everything.”
TV SeriesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Longtime cast member to check out of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Note: This story contains spoilers from the most recent episode of "Grey's Anatomy." Dr. Jackson Avery is bidding farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. "Grey's Anatomy" actor Jesse Williams will later this month bring to an end a 12-season run on the long-running medical drama. The reveal was made in...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Renewed For Season 18, And Ellen Pompeo Finally Made A Decision For Meredith

Throughout this season-long Grey's Anatomy arc in which Ellen Pompeo's Meredith spent nearly all of her time laid out in the hospital - at least when she wasn't out spending quality comatose time with long-gone characters like McDreamy and George - fans worried that this might be the medical drama's swan song on ABC. And the multiple stars whose exits have been confirmed throughout the season haven't done much to dissuade such fears. But now, ABC has finally announced its official renewal order for Grey's Anatomy Season 18, with Station 19 also getting renewed for Season 5 at the same time.
TV SeriesWHAS 11

'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed for Season 18 With Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. Returning

Get excited, Grey's Anatomy fans... the show has been renewed for season 18!. ABC made the exciting announcement on Monday, and ET has learned that Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, Jr. (the OG stars of Grey’s) will all be back for the new season. Additionally, its spinoff, Station 19, has been renewed for season 5, with executive producer and showrunner Krista Vernoff helming both series.
TV SeriesKokomo Perspective

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Episode 14: A Fan Favorite Is Leaving the Show (RECAP)

If you didn’t get the sense that a certain Grey’s Anatomy character just set an exit strategy in May 6’s episode—Season 17, Episode 14, a.k.a. “Look Up Child”—then allow us to be the bearer of bad news. This longtime fan fave is leaving the show in two weeks. (On the bright side, though, at least the character in question seems to be headed to a romantic reunion!)
TV Seriestribuneledgernews.com

Is ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on tonight (5/20/2021)?

“Grey’s Anatomy 2021,” in the midst of a year of COVID-19 difficulties, began its 17th season on Thursday, Nov. 13. For some fans, the frequent gaps in the show’s release schedule have been an unexpected source of confusion. The long-running medical drama stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, Kevin...
TV SeriesScreenrant.com

Grey's Anatomy: The Funniest Characters, Ranked

The main premise of Grey's Anatomy is fairly serious, as protagonist Meredith Grey takes viewers through her daily life working at a hospital. She makes new friends, has some love interests, and deals with her troubled relationship with her mother. While Meredith performs terrifying surgeries and there is a lot...