Jackson Avery Says Goodbye To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ [SPOILERS]

“I was excited to get to be a part of his departure,” Drew said in a media call this morning. “That relationship between the two of us and ‘Japril’ is so meaningful to both of us. It felt like the perfect time to come back and do a special episode to be able to help Jackson make his big departure.” Drew added: "I’ve never been shy about wanting Japril to be endgame; it’s what I wanted the whole time. One of my biggest heartbreaks leaving in season 14 is that they didn’t get to be endgame. But who knows what happens when they make their way to Boston.” Drew also said Jackson Avery's exit sets up an opportunity for a spinoff with him and her character April Kepner. "Yes, how cool would that show be?" Drew said when asked if she'd be into the idea. "How amazing and needed is a show about racial justice in the medical field? I got so fired up watching the episode last night because Jesse Williams just freaking killed it. His passion! I mean, his passion for all of this stuff shines through...I just kept thinking, like, how cool would this couple be?" ALSO: Ellen Pompeo reflects on doing a Grey's stunt, after her stunt double got a concussion, because she didn't want to seem "difficult."