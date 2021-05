Audubon and Denison Schleswig At IKM-Manning Tournament. IKM-Manning and Audubon prepared for Regional play to begin by playing in a 9 hole tournament at the M&M Golf Course on Saturday morning. The Wolves had two of top five scores and finished in 2nd place behind Denison Schleswig while Audubon took 3rd overall. Both of the low scores for IKM-Manning were in the 40’s while Audubon had their top three girls shoot in the 50’s.