PHILADELPHIA – After a spectacular season anchoring the Temple men's soccer backline, senior captain Pierre Cayet has been named to the 2020-21 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Men's All-East Region First-Team, as announced on Tuesday afternoon. This is the Brettes-les-pins, France native's second time winning the award after being named Third-Team All-Region last season. He is the sixth student-athlete in program history to receive the honor and only the second to be named First-Team.