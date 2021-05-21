newsbreak-logo
New: LetsMotion Particle Pro is Now Available

toolfarm.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLetsMotion Particle Pro is an easy way to create professional particle effects in After Effects. It is powered by Superluminal Stardust, which is required and must be purchased separately. LetsMotion Particle Pro. LetsMotion Particle Pro is the easiest way to create professional particle effects in After Effects. Powered by Stardust...

www.toolfarm.com
Computerstoolfarm.com

New: FabFilter Timeless 3 is Now Available

Timeless 3 is the latest version of FabFilter’s award-winning tape delay plugin. Timeless 3 introduces a streamlined new interface, five feedback circuit effects, more filters, up to 16 delay taps, improved filter and saturation algorithms, a revised preset library and more. With its dual-delay architecture and limitless modulation system, it’s your go-to plugin for both bread-and-butter echoes and spectacular creative effects.
Softwaretoolfarm.com

New: Pulldownit 5 for Maya Now Available

Pulldownit 5 for Maya from Thinkenetic brings lots of new features and enhancements and some important fixes. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s new and improved. To see the full list of changes, go to the Pulldownit for Maya product page and click on the “Updates” tab. PDI Fractures solver...
Technologytoolfarm.com

News: X-Particles Summer Update – New Features Sneak Peek

A new version of INSYDIUM X-Particles will be released this summer. Get a sneak peek at two of the new features: UV Advection and Transfer Foam. UV Advection enables the mapping of textures to dynamic xpOpenVDB meshes. As the mesh changes shape and animates, the texture will correctly advect over...
ComputersMac Observer

Pixelmator Pro Available With 50 Percent Discount

Starting Thursday, Pixelmator Pro is available with a 50 percent discount. It means the popular image editing software (full disclosure – I use it basically every day and love it) is available for just U.S.$19.99. Sneak Peek at Pixelmator Pro 2.1. The sale was prompted by the upcoming release of...
Home & Gardentoolfarm.com

New: Pixel Lab Octane Textures Pack 6: Interior Design is Now Available

Joren from the Pixel Lab has once again teamed up with Alessandro from Renderking to create the Octane Textures Pack 6: Interior Design. This is a collection of 129 incredibly detailed, 4k textures and is compatible with Octane 2020+ and C4D R18 and up. It is also part of the Octane Textures Bundle that now has a total of 6 texture packs and nearly 800 textures.
Electronicstoolfarm.com

New: Sonible smart:EQ 3 is Now Available

Sonible has released smart:EQ 3, the world‘s first multitrack EQ. The AI-powered equalizer creates spectral balance in single audio tracks and assists users in establishing transparent arrangements of multiple channels with intelligent cross-channel processing. Sonible smart:EQ 3. Sale: Special pricing. Limited time offer. The intelligent equalizer. smart:EQ 3 enhances detail,...
Electronicstoolfarm.com

New: Hit’n’Mix RipX DeepAudio and DeepRemix Now Available + 30% Off

The release of Hit’nMix’s new RipX Future Audio Platform™ offers revolutionary DeepAudio & DeepRemix modules, powered by AI, and is a major update to replace Hit’n’Mix Infinity. Plus, right now get special introductory pricing of 30% Off, through May 31, 2021. RipX: DeepAudio is a free update for all existing...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Spear: 113 presets for Native Instruments Razor synthesizer

Spektralisk has announced the release of the Spear soundset, a collection of sounds for the Razor software synthesizer by Native Instruments. Included sounds span several categories like synth basses, soundscapes, pads, sound effects and more. All presets have macro controls assigned and are highly customisable so you can quickly create and save your own variations.
Agriculturepharmaceutical-technology.com

Digiflow Systems Flowmeters are Now Available!

The Digiflow flowmeters have specifically been developed for use in wide range of applications, such as (fine) chemicals, water treatment, agriculture, food processing, paper processing and other end-use/OEM applications. The flowmeters come in different models which are suitable for single-use or long-term use. The flowmeter design makes it an integral...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Roccat’s Kone Pro Gaming Mice Are Now Available Worldwide

Roccat announced today their new Kone Pro gaming mice are now available at participating retailers worldwide. These mice feature Roccat’s ridiculous fast Titan Optical Switch technology that registers mouse clicks up to 100 times fast than standard gaming mice. The high speed combined with the signature feel of the Kone shapes makes these ideal gaming mice. The Kone Pro series come in Arctic White and Ash Black, with the wired Kone Pro retailing for $79.99 and the wireless Kone Pro Air going for $129.99. Hardcore Gamer’s initial impression of these mice is these are high quality gaming options. Stay tuned for our full in depth review in the near future.
Video GamesT3.com

PS5 wireless controllers now available in two new colors

PlayStation has announced that its DualSense wireless controllers for the PS5 will be available in two additional colors as of next month. The new devices come in ‘midnight black’ and ‘cosmic red’, inspired by the galaxy we’re told. The midnight black model is a return to the classic black coloring...
ScienceScience Daily

New type of particle accelerator: Electrons riding a double wave

Since they are far more compact than today's accelerators, which can be kilometers long, plasma accelerators are considered as a promising technology for the future. An international research group has now made significant progress in the further development of this approach: With two complementary experiments at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) and at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität Munich (LMU), the team was able to combine two different plasma technologies for the first time and build a novel hybrid accelerator. The concept could advance accelerator development and, in the long term, become the basis of highly brilliant X-ray sources for research and medicine, as the experts describe in the journal Nature Communications.
Electronicstoolfarm.com

Review: Audio Design Desk | MusicTech

MusicTech took a look at Audio Design Desk, a DAW that reimagines sound design, part DAW, part sampler, part sound library. They asked the question, “Can this new user-friendly DAW really change the game for those in audio post-production?”. Read an excerpt of the review below and follow the link...
Food & DrinksBevNET.com

AMARUMAYU’S New Immunity-Boosting Superfruit Juices Now Available

Los Angeles, CA — AMARUMAYU is excited to introduce two immunity-boosting Superfruit Juices, made with superfruits that are wild-harvested by indigenous communities in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest. The two beverages feature Buriti and Camu Camu, grown deep within the Amazon for thousands of years. Long prized for their...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Zen Q Synergy Core: Portable audio interface with onboard effects

Following hot on the heels of the Zen Go Synergy Core portable 4×8 USB-C interface introduced earlier this year, Antelope Audio announces upcoming availability of its Zen Q Synergy Core 14×10 desktop bus-powered audio interface with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The interface combines Antelope Audio’s acclaimed AD/DA converters, discrete ultra-linear mic...
ElectronicsMac Observer

Apple TV 4K and New Siri Remote Available to Buy

The new Apple TV 4K is available to buy. There is also an updated Siri remote too which is available to purchase separately. The new Apple TV 4K costs US$179. If you want just the remote by itself that costs US$59. It is also available to buy with the old Apple TV HD for US$149. The new Apple TV 4K comes with the A12 Bionic chip, which offers improved graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing. It also supports high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video. This means content will play more smoothly at 60 frames per second (fps) content. Furthermore, users can AirPlay HDR videos shot on an iPhone 12 Pro to the device and play them back in full 60-fps Dolby Vision.
ElectronicsSonic State

Antelope Audio Announces Zen Q Synergy Core

14 x 10 bus-powered portable audio interface with onboard effects 21/05/21. Following hot on the heels of Zen Go Synergy Core, the company's first bus-powered, truly portable (4 x 8 USB-C) audio interface, Antelope Audio has announced the upcoming availability of its Zen Q Synergy Core bigger brother. They say that it effectively empowers small- to mid-sized studio setups with high-end technology to take the next step in their creative quest for high-definition audio. Antelope Audio describes it as a 14 x 10 desktop bus-powered audio interface with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, combining their acclaimed AD/DA converters, Discrete ultra-linear mic pre-amps, and 64-bit AFCTM (Acoustically Focused Clocking) technology with impressive I/O capabilities and an accomplished collection of real-time-processed analog-modeled effects. Here's the full details in their own words...
ElectronicsTechRadar

RTX 3080, RTX 3070 now available on Newegg Shuffle

The Newegg Shuffle event for May 21, 2021, from 1pm to 3pm EST, is a big one for gamers hoping to get their hands on some of the best graphics cards on the market, with the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, RTX 3090, and RX 6700 XT all making an unbundled appearance in today's event as well as both AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X processors.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

W.A. Production launches 60 Trap sounds for ImPerfect

W.A. Production has announced the release of a new sound expansion for the ImPerfect virtual synthesizer instrument. Trap for ImPerfect delivers a collection of 60 game-changing sounds for your Trap music productions. Taking advantage of the unique sound design engine behind ImPerfect, this expansion contains 60 tantalizing presets created specifically...