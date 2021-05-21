New: LetsMotion Particle Pro is Now Available

The new Apple TV 4K is available to buy. There is also an updated Siri remote too which is available to purchase separately. The new Apple TV 4K costs US$179. If you want just the remote by itself that costs US$59. It is also available to buy with the old Apple TV HD for US$149. The new Apple TV 4K comes with the A12 Bionic chip, which offers improved graphics performance, video decoding, and audio processing. It also supports high frame rate HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video. This means content will play more smoothly at 60 frames per second (fps) content. Furthermore, users can AirPlay HDR videos shot on an iPhone 12 Pro to the device and play them back in full 60-fps Dolby Vision.