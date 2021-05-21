Cody Bellinger, Zach McKinstry set to begin rehab assignments Friday
Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry will each begin Triple-A rehab stints today, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told MLB.com’s Juan Toribio and other reporters. Bellinger played in just four games this season before suffering what was originally thought to be a left calf contusion, but later diagnosed as a hairline fracture in his left leg. Considering the long layoff, Bellinger’s rehab stint figures to be more than just a game or two, but the team didn’t put any sort of timeline on a potential return. Bellinger struggled through those four games, slashing .211/.286/.368 with just two RBI.www.msn.com