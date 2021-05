Pennyworth, the alternate-history Batman prequel revealing the origin of Bruce Wayne's butler, may be jumping from the Epix streaming service to HBO Max. That's according to a report from Deadline, which says that Warner Bros. Television is negotiating with Epix to bring both current seasons of Pennyworth to HBO Max with the potential to renew the show for a third season. If this happens, Pennyworth will eventually exist alongside the upcoming series focused on Gotham City Police Commission Jim Gordon from The Batman director Matt Reeves. Speaking to ComicBook.com in December, Pennyworth executive producer Bruno Heller suggested Reeves may have an easier going bringing his show to life than the Pennyworth had with their process, given the show's creators imagined Pennyworth for network television.