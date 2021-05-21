newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

World's Largest Iceberg Broke Off An Antarctic Ice Shelf

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A massive chunk of ice broke off from an Antarctic ice shelf, making it the world's largest iceberg. The iceberg, which has been named A-76, is over 100 miles long and more than 16 miles wide. It covers more than 1,600 square miles and is larger than the state of...

kfiam640.iheart.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antarctic Ice#Antarctic Circle#Massive Change#Climate Scientists#Climate Change#B15#The Ross Ice Shelf#Iceberg A 76#Iceberg Calving#Sea Levels#Square#Ronne#Photo#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Earth Sciencesciencecodex.com

Scientists reconstruct past history of largest ice shelf on Antarctic Peninsula

For the first time, geological records have been used to reconstruct the history of Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The ice shelf is the largest remaining remnant of a much more extensive area of ice on the Antarctic Peninsula that began to break up during the 1990s (Larsen A), and saw a huge collapse in 2002 (Larsen B). This new reconstruction enables scientists to better understand if and when the remaining ice shelf could collapse in the future.
ScienceWSLS

Vast Antarctic iceberg could drift through ocean for years

PARIS – A vast iceberg that broke off Antarctica earlier this month could drift through the ocean for several years before it breaks up and melts away, a scientist from the European Space Agency said Friday. The iceberg, dubbed A-76, is more than 40 times the size of Paris, or...
Environmentabccolumbia.com

So What’s the Blue Blob of Cooling in the Atlantic

Temperatures have been warming globally for decades. The map below – recently tweeted by Professor Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) shows how the temperatures have changed since the middle of the 1800’s. There is dramatic warming in the northern part of the northern hemisphere – the arctic, where the darkest red occurs. And you may notice a large area of dark blue, in the Atlantic Ocean just south of Greenland. At first you might think this is good news – at least there is some cooling to balance out the warming. But this cooling is actually an ominous sign. The cooling is the result of Greenland’s Ice Sheet melting. Yes, the cooling is a result of cold water running off of Greenland into the Ocean. Not good. This is part of the reason that the Gulf Stream has slowed down by roughly 15% over that same time. Again, not good. For further explanation on this, see https://www.cbsnews.com/news/climate-change-map-warning/
Earth ScienceEurekAlert

Antarctic ice sheet retreat could trigger chain reaction

The Antarctic ice sheet was even more unstable in the past than previously thought, and at times possibly came close to collapse, new research suggests. The findings raise concerns that, in a warmer climate, exposing the land underneath the ice sheet as it retreats will increase rainfall on Antarctica, and this could trigger processes that accelerate further ice loss.
Earth Sciencescitechdaily.com

Microplastics Found in Europe’s Largest Ice Cap – In a Remote and Pristine Area of Vatnajökull Glacier

In a recent article in Sustainability, scientists from Reykjavik University (RU), the University of Gothenburg, and the Icelandic Meteorological Office describe their finding of microplastic in a remote and pristine area of Vatnajokull glacier in Iceland, Europe’s largest ice cap. Microplastics may affect the melting and rheological behavior of glaciers, thus influencing the future meltwater contribution to the oceans and rising sea levels.
SciencePosted by
Rolling Stone

Antarctica’s Doomsday Glacier: How Doomed Are We?

I came face to face with the Doomsday Glacier (a.k.a. Thwaites glacier) in 2019, on a trip to Antarctica aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long icebreaker operated by the British Antarctic Survey. I had dubbed the Florida-sized slab of ice its nickname in an article I’d written a few years earlier, and the name stuck. Nevertheless, I was unprepared for how spooky it would be to actually confront the 100-foot-tall wall of ice from the deck of a ship. Locked up here was enough water to raise global sea levels nearly 10 feet. As I wrote in a dispatch from Antarctica on the day we encountered Thwaites, it was both terrifying and thrilling to know that our future is written in this craggy, luminous continent of ice.
ScienceFlorida Star

Ancient Humans Not To Blame For Extinction

CANBERRA, Australia — Researchers have debunked the popular theory that ancient humans were responsible for mass extinctions on islands. Archeologists and paleontologists from the Australian National University and Griffith University called together researchers from around the world to examine records spanning 2.6 million years, comparing when humans arrived in when species became extinct. They found there was little overlap between the two […]
Scienceucsd.edu

The ‘Grand Tour’ Atlantic Ocean Water Takes Around the World

An analysis of “big data” by Scripps oceanographers traces where water goes when it leaves the Atlantic ocean basin. Scientists at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego and colleagues have created an estimate of the journey water makes around the world ocean basins using information from more than 1 billion points of data collected over 25 years.
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: The Antarctic ice shelf in the line of fire

These are questions often asked about Larsen C, a huge ice shelf, twice the size of Wales, attached to the eastern edge of the Antarctic Peninsula. A dozen or so smaller floating ice platforms, mostly to the north, have either disintegrated or substantially retreated in recent decades, as the region's climate has warmed.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Massive iceberg 4 times the size of NYC breaks off in Antarctica

May 20 (UPI) -- The world's largest iceberg, estimated to be 80 times the size of Manhattan, has broken off from Antarctica. The iceberg, called A-76, measures about 105 miles in length and is over 15 miles wide. It broke from the western side of Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica's Weddell Sea, the European Space Agency said.
Environmentshepherdgazette.com

Antarctica is headed for a local weather tipping level by 2060, with catastrophic melting if carbon emissions aren’t lower shortly – Watts Up With That?

A satellite image shows the long flow lines as a glacier moves ice into Antarctica’s Ross Ice Shelf, on the right. The red patches mark bedrock. USGS. The new study shows that if emissions continue at their current pace, by about 2060 the Antarctic ice sheet will have crossed a critical threshold and committed the world to sea level rise that is not reversible on human timescales. Pulling carbon dioxide out of the air at that point won’t stop the ice loss, it shows, and by 2100, sea level could be rising more than 10 times faster than today.
Hawaii StateCNET

Autonomous Saildrones are the newest weapon in fighting climate change

Drones aren't just flying through the air -- they're also sailing the Pacific Ocean as the newest scientific weapon to combat climate change. The hope is that by mapping the ocean floor, collecting weather and ocean data, and counting fish and wildlife populations, the autonomous Saildrones will measure the changes happening right now on our planet.
Agriculturesciencealert.com

Humans Have Transformed Nearly One-Fifth of Earth's Land in Just 60 Years

Whether it's turning forests into cropland or savannah into pastures, humanity has repurposed land over the last 60 years equivalent in area to Africa and Europe combined, researchers said Tuesday. If you count all such transitions since 1960, it adds up to about 43 million square kilometers (16.5 square miles),...
Earth SciencePhys.org

Airborne radar reveals groundwater beneath glacier

Melting glaciers and polar ice sheets are among the dominant sources of sea-level rise, yet until now, the water beneath them has remained hidden from airborne ice-penetrating radar. With the detection of groundwater beneath Hiawatha Glacier in Greenland, researchers have opened the possibility that water can be identified under other...