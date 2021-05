Former Cardinals reliever and current broadcaster Brad Thompson joins the Best Podcast in Baseball to talk about what he was thinking on the mound in 2009 as he faced the New York Mets captain David Wright after two of his teammates had been hit with pitches. The art of pitching inside and the gray area of sending a message is where this brand new episode of the Best Podcast in Baseball begins. Thompson and St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold also discuss some reasons for all of the bruises in baseball this season, and of course they touch on whether Albert Pujols, about to be released by the Angels, is fit for a reunion with the Cardinals. Thompson tells tales of being on the team when Pujols as at his peak. The 2021 Cardinals finding their footing and what they're missing is also explored.