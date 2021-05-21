newsbreak-logo
Computers

New M1 Mac Mini On Sale for $99 Off [Lowest Price Ever]

By iClarified
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new M1 Mac mini is on sale today for $99.01 off. That brings its price down from $699 to $599.99, its lowest price ever!. The Apple Mac mini now features Apple's first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). All of this boosts the Mac mini to an entirely different level, as it features up to three times faster CPU performance, up to six times faster graphics, and up to 15 times faster machine learning with the 16-Core Neural Engine. You'll be able to work, play, and create on a Mac mini with more power and speed than previous models, making it suitable for home offices, gaming, music creation, digital art and signage, and more.

