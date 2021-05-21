Re: Clemson shirt idea

View more in
Clemson, SC
Re: TNET: Former Clemson head coach hired at UNC
Happy for her. I was sorry it did not work out for her here, but appreciate what a good player she was for us and wish her well!. Itoro Umoh will always be remembered highly for what she did on the court in playing a large role in helping the Clemson women's Basketball teams of 1996 and 1999 win the programs only two ACC Tournament's ever and she was the MVP of the 1999 ACC Tournament.
Re: Good day for Clemson golfers
As mentioned previously, Ben shot 65, and Doc has finished with a 64 and is currently tied for second. DJ shot 69, and JByrd has just started his round.
Re: TNET: Clemson softball loses heartbreaker to Duke in ACC championship
Hey! We're Regular Season Champions and hosting a regional! Our team is phenomenal!. Re: TNET: Clemson softball loses heartbreaker to Duke in ACC championship. I’ve never understood why college sports have a regular season champion and then a conference tournament. Why? Isn’t that both redundant and/or making the regular season (which proves the better team champion to a greater degree)—doesn’t it make the regular season irrelevant, which is silly.
Re: TNET: Former Clemson standout passes away
Prayers for his family & friends to have comfort, peace & love ❤️ during this time of grief for them. In Jesus, Amen. “Let’s make the others want to be like us” Dabo Swinney!!. He loved Clemson, especially Clemson basketball. He was a family man who was well thought of...
Re: TNET: 2021 NFL season will kickoff with possible matchup of Clemson all-timers
Sure, sounds good on paper, but need to get the DW4 situation resolved one way or the other, or it may be Trevor vs Tyrod and in which case, I'll take the Jags and 14 points.
Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
Youngstown State graduate transfer Naz Bohannon announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday. Bohannon, who is listed at 6-6 and 228 pounds, averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season with the Penguins. He also averaged double figures scoring as a junior (11.2 PPG) with Read Update »
Re: TNET: Three Clemson signees in ESPN MLB draft first-round projection
ZeeGantt® said:. #5 MLB prospect just...
Re: TNET: Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson
Finish with a .500 record in the ACC and we are in but hope for more for a higher seed. Re: TNET: Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson. Or we could just win the ACC Tournament. Any team that can sweep Louisville has the potential to win it. Stranger things have happened.
Re: TNET: Clemson advances to NCAA Golf Championship
30 times going through a regional out of 37 years... Let that sink in. Absolutely incredible and has proved beyond any doubt THAT eptomizes "Best is the Standard". Coach came here with zero program history, zero facilities. Played cowpastures for practice. Golf facilities amounted to a barn. Some practice took place in the football parking lots. He never whined, nor did he ever let his players complain.
Re: Final score: Clemson 2, VaT 0
"It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to make sheep ferocious." That's a BIG win !!! VT has a really solid team.***. Re: That's a BIG win !!! VT has a really solid team.***. Re: That's a BIG win !!! VT...
Re: Congrats to Clemson softball!!!
Yes sir! History was made. These ladies are unbelievable. I really want to win the championship... But definitely want to play FSU just in order to see how we stack against the best. You can do this ladies!!!!
College Sports|Posted byThe Clemson Insider
New Clemson offer out
Clemson has extended its latest scholarship offer to a standout defensive lineman from the Sunshine State. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star defensive end Nyjalik Kelly announced the offer on Twitter. Kelly (6-5, 240) is ranked as high as the No. 6 strongside defensive end and No. 101 overall prospect in...
Re: TNET: Clemson softball hitting the road for first NCAA Tournament regional
No respect from the selection committee . Playing the #3 overall seed is like getting seeded around #29 overall. For the regular season ACC champions. What a joke!. “The Clemson softball team did not earn a regional host bid but the Tigers are heading to Tuscaloosa to play in their first NCAA tournament this Friday.“
Re: TNET: Clemson linemen rated among top-10 players at their position
We might be a pretty good team in 2021 if our center’s don’t transfer out!. I’m believing now we will win the ACC with Notre Dame no longer apart of the conference. If we can find a running back or six.
Re: Baseball Regionals - Clemson
Losing never feels good. Especially the Semiholes. But our season is far from over as for the regionals are concerned. There's a lot of baseball left to play in the ACC. Odds are definite that 7 and most likely at least 8 will make it from the ACC. The puppies...
Re: TNET: Clemson women's College Cup bid ends in Elite 8
Wait, is that permissible to say anymore? I just can't keep up. Re: TNET: Clemson women's College Cup bid ends in Elite 8. Frustrating match. Kept the heat but just couldn't get the header or kick we needed. Was a great season. Keep getting there and we'll win one.
If you’re a fan of both Clemson and the Braves, there is a really cool episode of the
Behind The Braves podcast this week. The official podcast of the Atlanta Braves has Grady Jarrett on as a guest.
Re: TNET: Clemson to play in 2021 Shriners Children's Charleston Classic
This will help them get used to playing together, let’s go Tigers! We need to rent a 7’4” center. Too! Is Shaq still available?. “Let’s make the others want to be like us” Dabo Swinney!!. Who do you think wins the Tournament? WVA has a decent team about every other...
Re: TNET: Clemson adds future non-conference football game
Back in 2013, Coastal negotiated out of a scheduled game with Clemson that was to happen in 2014. Chanticleer coach Joe Moglia said he didn't want to play Clemson again because he said the risk of player injury was not worth the paycheck they receive. Now, a lot of time...