U.S. DEA is Finally Allowing Companies to Grow Their Own Cannabis for Scientific Research

By Andy Corbley
Good News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has just ended what’s been described as a 52-year monopoly on growing cannabis for research purposes. Several large-scale cannabis growers have now been awarded contracts to produce weed for federal research, a move that will hopefully go a long way towards proving what many state and foreign governments already know: Cannabis has powerful medicinal properties, particularly for pain control.

State
Massachusetts State
