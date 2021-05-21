U.S. DEA is Finally Allowing Companies to Grow Their Own Cannabis for Scientific Research
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has just ended what’s been described as a 52-year monopoly on growing cannabis for research purposes. Several large-scale cannabis growers have now been awarded contracts to produce weed for federal research, a move that will hopefully go a long way towards proving what many state and foreign governments already know: Cannabis has powerful medicinal properties, particularly for pain control.www.goodnewsnetwork.org