Lions LB coach believes Jahlani Tavai will be a ‘nice piece’ in new scheme

That was quick! The Detroit Lions made a move on Day 3, trading up in the fourth round to select Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes. The Lions linebackers are undergoing a significant culture shift, and Derrick Barnes fits perfectly into it. Under Matt Patricia, the big run-stuffing linebackers of yesteryear were the norm, such as Christian Jones, Reggie Ragland, and Jahlani Tavai. With Aaron Glenn at the helm of the defensive coaching staff, speed looks like a priority. One of the faster linebackers in the draft, Barnes won’t look out of place in the new linebacking room. Alex Anzalone, Jamie Collins, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Anthony Pittman, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin all have good-to-great speed.