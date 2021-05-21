The Detroit Lions are the NFL’s version of ‘Last Chance U’

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is working on the team’s playbook with input from new quarterback Jared Goff. “It’s coming together,” Goff said Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think the to describe it, is the way he described it to us, is multiple with spread principles, and I think it’s going to have a little bit of what they did with [Justin] Herbert and the Chargers and a little bit of what he did in Buffalo. it’s a nice little mixture of it so far, and it’s been good.”