Paradox Reveals Victoria 3, A Long-Awaited Sequel To a Grand Strategy Series

By Leana Hafer
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria 3 has become a meme and an urban legend in the strategy community over the last few years, as speculation has run rampant about when we'd get a proper sequel to 2011's Victoria 2. The franchise sits between Europa Universalis and Hearts of Iron, simulating the technological leaps, ideological movements, and political shifts that shaped the modern world from the Industrial Revolution right up to the eve of World War II. And from what I've seen so far, it looks more than worth the wait.

