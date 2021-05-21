Paradox Reveals Victoria 3, A Long-Awaited Sequel To a Grand Strategy Series

Another week and another weekend of tournaments. Here we mainly focus on the grand tournaments as that will usually give us a picture of how things are shaping in the wider meta. This past weekend we did have a number of tournaments with some interesting results. Everyone still seems to be interested in how Drukhari are doing in the tournament scene looking for some ray of hope. Many are saying that the newly announced Adeptus Mechanicus book will reign in the Drukhari menace but we will wait until the book is actually out before seeing that. In the meantime let’s see what the two different takes from this weekend tells us about Drukhari.