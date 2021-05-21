Grab a pair of glasses in the latest Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest
Capcom just released a new Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest for hunters to tackle, and doing so gets you a fresh pair of glasses. In order to start the challenge, you’ll need to download the “Haste Makes Waste” Event Quest from Senri the Mailman. This is the fourth downloadable Event Quest for Monster Hunter Rise, and the reward is a pair of glasses called the Cunning Specs you get from hunting an Apex Arzuros.www.nintendoenthusiast.com