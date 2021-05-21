Grab a pair of glasses in the latest Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest

Survios has announced a new free content update for its game CREED: Rise to Glory. This update includes the new Endurance Mode that allows the game to advantage of some of the features of the Oculus Quest 2. This update will be for hardcore boxing fans as it removes the Virtual Stamina system in the game. Endurance Mode is designed to be used with the Oculus Quest Move! functionality as players can track burned calories and physical activity while they set their daily fitness goals. Difficulty settings can be further altered to scale to what the player is looking for. The update will also include visual enhancements including upgraded textures, render resolution and shadows. This update is exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 and will not be coming to PlayStation VR.