newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Grab a pair of glasses in the latest Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom just released a new Monster Hunter Rise Event Quest for hunters to tackle, and doing so gets you a fresh pair of glasses. In order to start the challenge, you’ll need to download the “Haste Makes Waste” Event Quest from Senri the Mailman. This is the fourth downloadable Event Quest for Monster Hunter Rise, and the reward is a pair of glasses called the Cunning Specs you get from hunting an Apex Arzuros.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nintendo Switch#Time Limit#Monster Hunter Rise#Quest#Glasses#Beast#Hunters#Hunting#Senri#Mind#Haste#Grab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Monster Hunter
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Capcom
Related
Retailpureplaystation.com

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Swoops onto PS5, PS4 August 5th

After a successful spell on Xbox, The Falconeer will be flying onto PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch later this year. Wired Productions has announced today, alongside developer Tomas Sala, that The Falconeer will be releasing on PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5th, 2021 as The Facloneer: Warrior Edition.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Resident Evil and Monster Hunter help drive record profits for Capcom

Capcom’s latest annual financial results show that the company has achieved record profits for its fourth year running, thanks to games such as Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. VGC), putting the company on its eighth consecutive year of income growth, including its...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Monster Hunter World Now Makes Up More Than A Quarter of Series’ Total Sales

For all the success, both critically and commercially, Capcom have enjoyed in what has been a monumental return to form these past few years, there’s perhaps no greater a surprise increase in fortune, than that of the Monster Hunter series. Specifically the sheer scale of success that 2018’s Monster Hunter World has received since its original launch more than three years ago. Going from strength to strength, with both an expansion and a Switch-exclusive follow-up having just as much a successful release. But it was today, during Capcom’s latest earnings release, where World’s scale specifically, was given more perspective.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (10th May to 16th May)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's a surprisingly big week for new releases, with PS4 compilation Mass Effect Legendary Edition likely the highlight for most. Don't forget about Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, though, two very different titles that may represent a refreshing change of pace. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
Video Gamestheboar.org

Music Box: ‘Monster Hunter: World’

When I was nine, the J-RPG called Monster Hunter: Freedom Unite on my PSP was a blast to play. Although I enjoyed the game, it always seemed like a missed opportunity in my young eyes that the series where battles could require incredible amounts of graphics and processing power never made an effort to seriously expand to big-screen gaming on home consoles or PC in the West.
Video GamesGamasutra

Monster Hunter: World has sold over 17.1 million copies worldwide

Monster Hunter: World has topped 17.1 million sales worldwide in just over three years, according to the latest figures from developer Capcom. The fifth mainline installment in the franchise, Monster Hunter: World launched in January 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One before arriving on PC in August that year.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Monster Hunter Rise player crafts 1,000 Origami Switch Axes in hopes of getting wish granted

The flavor text for Monster Hunter Rise’s Origami Switch Axe reads “An ornate axe said to grant a wish if one can somehow collect a thousand of them.” A clear reference to the ancient Japanese legend that folding one thousand paper cranes will earn the maker one wish to be granted from the gods, this description was surely meant to be only a reference and not a self-imposed quest. That hasn’t stopped ceph0rend though, who took the text as a challenge, and as of this morning, it’s a challenge he has completed.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Resident Evil Series Sales Top 110 Million, Monster Hunter Over 72 Million - Sales

Capcom has released its financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 and has updated the sales figures for a number of its franchises. The Resident Evil series has sold over 110 million units, which is up from 107 million sold in December 2020. It should be noted the figure does not include Resident Evil Village, which launched in May. The extra three million units sold in the first quarter of 2021 were driven by strong sales of the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 and Resident Evil VII.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

CREED: Rise to Glory Gets Exclusive Content Update for Oculus Quest 2

Survios has announced a new free content update for its game CREED: Rise to Glory. This update includes the new Endurance Mode that allows the game to advantage of some of the features of the Oculus Quest 2. This update will be for hardcore boxing fans as it removes the Virtual Stamina system in the game. Endurance Mode is designed to be used with the Oculus Quest Move! functionality as players can track burned calories and physical activity while they set their daily fitness goals. Difficulty settings can be further altered to scale to what the player is looking for. The update will also include visual enhancements including upgraded textures, render resolution and shadows. This update is exclusive to the Oculus Quest 2 and will not be coming to PlayStation VR.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact: Windtrace event — Hunters and Rebels guide

Genshin Impact‘s Windtrace event is now available. Apparently, it’s based on Mondstadt’s history, one where Rebels tried to steer clear as Hunters attempted to look for them. There might be a bit of fun to be had here, though I was initially disappointed (I’ll explain more in a while). In any case, here’s our Genshin Impact guide to help you with the Windtrace event, Windtrace Coins, Windward Arts, event rewards, and playing as a Rebel or a Hunter.
Video GamesScreenrant.com

NieR Creator Shares His Alternate Monster Hunter Rise Story Ideas

The creator behind the NieR games, Yoko Taro, has put out his own ideas on how he would write the story of Monster Hunter Rise. As befits Yoko Taro’s creations, it’s filled with tragedy and no happy endings. Yoko Taro’s games are well known for bringing out emotions within the...
ComicsSiliconera

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Broadcast to Include Information on Latest Titles

Square Enix has announced a Dragon Quest 35th anniversary broadcast, which will include information on the latest titles in the series. The broadcast will stream through YouTube on May 27, 2021 at 12:00pm JST/5am CET. Additionally, the livestream will be available with live English interpretation as well through a separate broadcast on YouTube. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Video Gameshappymag.tv

There are already some truly horrifying Resident Evil Village mods

The game has barely hit shelves, and there’s already some truly cooked Resident Evil Village mods out there. Today, we showcase some of our favourites. The new instalment in Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise has been out for less than a week. You can bet your bottom dollar that Resident Evil Village mods are already a thing, and they’re really something.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic reveals the next free game

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the gorgeous action-adventure title Pine, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Fans of adventure games should stay tuned, because The Lion’s Song is a beautiful take on classic point-and-click adventures.
Video GamesPolygon

Fortnite’s ‘swole cat’ is back as Toon Meowscles

Epic Games is leaning into whatever its bit is with Meowscles — “one swole cat” who debuted a year ago in Chapter 2: Season 2 of Fortnite. Now he’s got an old-timey style in-game appearance, and a cartoon short to go with it. Ordinary Meowscles looks like one of those...